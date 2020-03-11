SLIDESHOW: Limerick Celtics celebrate Cork double

Limerick Celtics celebrated double Cork Cup Wins last weekend when they won both the Under 13 and Under 12 Cork Cup Finals in dramatic style in Neptune Stadium.

The Under 13 girls rallied back from a six points deficit in a thrilling game on Saturday against Mallow to win the game by 1 point in the dying seconds of this fantastic Division One Cork U13 girls Cup Final.

Sunday's Under 12 Division One Final was an equally exciting and with the lead changing hands by the minute this game again came down to the final seconds with Celtics taking a 2 point over a very strong Cobh side.

A fantastic weekend for our Limerick Celtics girls teams saw them take the two coveted Cork Cups back to Limerick. A huge turnout of Cork and Limerick fans were treated to some fantastic basketball over the two days and thanks to all the Limerick supporters to getting behind our Limerick Celtics teams in Neptune Stadium last weekend