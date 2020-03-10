SLIDESHOW: St Michael's Head of the River 2020 launch

St Michael’s Rowing Club will once again host a major rowing event in Limerick City centre with the annual ‘Head of the River’ taking place on Saturday, March 21.

The March time trail race is the first of 3 award winning sporting events run by St Michael’s along with their pioneering Masters Regatta held in August and the 5 and 10km Urban Run in October.

The time trail race was moved from the O’Briensbridge location 2 years ago and proved to be a huge success in its inaugural year in the city centre location when over 70 crews raced over a tough 5.5 km route from down river to the club.

Live feeds of the timing splits with leader boards for each category will online and displayed in the clubhouse. Best viewing will be from Barrington’s Pier where spectators will be able to see over 700m of racing from down river, past the pier and on into the city centre.

The clubhouse will be open from 2pm with the catering crew on hand to feed the crews as they come off the water from the finish line.

Treaty City Brewery are the main sponsors of our 2020 Head of River backed up by Sherry Fitz, The Commercial Bar, Bowe Dental, Powerhouse Sports, ROWfit, Titan Sports, Fillipi Boats, D.Wall Boat Racing Repairs and club president Mike O’Dwyer.