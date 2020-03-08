SLIDESHOW: Fairview Rangers and Aisling Annacotty advance in Munster Junior Cup

Munster Junior Cup

Fairview Rgs 1

Pike Rvs 0

Fairview Rangers scored a goal courtesy of Ross Mann with two minutes remaining to advance to the semi finals of the Munster Junior Cup at the expense of Pike Rvs at a packed Fairgreen on Sunday afternoon.

Fairview’s hex over the ‘Hoops’ has seen them beat their neighbours and arch rivals three times in just over a month knocking them out of FAI, Tuohy and MFA. Even Fairview will agree there is nothing between these sides with a single goal separating the teams on each occasion.

Again on Sunday neither side was able to dominate the tie and it looked like we were heading for extra time and spot kicks when Ross Mann headed in an excellent winner.

Pike played with the aid of a strong breeze in the opening half but the gale acted as a hindrance more than a help. They had Robbie Williams back in situ and he oozed calmness throughout. On the down side they lost Pat Mullins to injury after the break.

The Pike midfield played second fiddle to the winning side for much of the game with Steven Bradley highly effective.

Up front Fairview always looked more threatening with Pike only showing a real threat following the introduction of Jonathan Grant and Evan Patterson.

With the fans still streaming in, Eddie Byrnes could have given Fairview a dream start but Gary Neville made a good save.

In a first half with few chances Mark Slattery’s header was inches wide of the Pike goal following an AJ O’Connor free kick and at the other end all we had was a Shane Walsh speculative effort that hardly tested Aaron Savage.

The second half was a bit livelier and early on Robbie Kelleher looked like he might add to his recent tally but his shot trickled just wide of the upright.

With the rain teeming down Neville had to stretch to knock an O’Connor free kick over the crossbar.

A good run and cross by Paddy O’Malley saw the ball fall to Evan Patterson at the back post but it looped up just as he made his move taking all power out of the header and Savage gathered gleefully.

Pike were having their best spell in the final quarter. Robbie Williams headed just over from Wayne O’Donovan’s corner kick and Grant crossed for Keith Mawdsley but he fired just over from close range.

On a quick breakaway Eddie Byrnes cut inside his marker and attempted to place the ball in the far corner but a fine full length save from Neville turned it away.

With extra time looming Ross Mann gathered on the right and his ball into the area saw the Pike defence force the ball out wide when Jeffery Judge returned the ball into the danger zone and Mann met it sweetly to guide his header away from Neville to the back of the net.

Pike had one chance to salvage it when Conor Kavanagh nodded to the feet of Mawdsley six yards out but Savage made a great block and followed up by knocking the round away for a fruitless corner kick.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Brian Fitzgerald; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; John Mullane; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Steven Bradley; Eddie Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher; Ross Mann. Subs: James Fitzgerald; Jason Lipper; Paul Danaher

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Robbie Williams; Pat Mullins; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Colin Daly; Paddy O'Malley; Conor Kavanagh; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Adam Lipper; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Evan Patterson; Jonathan Grant

Coachford 0

Aisling Annacotty 1

Aisling Annacotty became the first side to reach the Munster Junior Cup semi finals with a hard fought but deserved win in testing conditions against Coachford in Cork on Saturday.

Victors over Regional United in the previous round, the Cork side fancied their chances of making it a double over Limerick opposition but came up against a determined Aisling XI who were well worthy winners.

Playing with the elements in the opening 45 minutes Aisling started brightly, Shane Clarke and Aaron Murphy blazing over from close range. It was after 15 minutes a golden chance arrived, Kennedy N'Dip curled in a brilliant cross but Clarke's glancing header from 8 yards went a whisker wide.

Shots were coming thick and fast from the visitors but Tracy, Walsh and Clarke efforts failed to trouble Steven Murray.

The wind was certainly worth a goal you felt and it duly arrived on 33 minutes in a well worked move. Killian Moloney started it and when Brendan O’Dwyer and Paudie Walsh linked up with Shane Clarke, the latter played a sublime ball across the edge of the box where the in rushing Conor Coughlan met the ball perfectly and drilled it low into the bottom corner.

The second half was difficult for both sides but a moment of magic from Luke Casey almost drew Coachford level. The player turned two Aisling midfielders just inside the Aisling half and he let fly from 45 yards only to see the ball narrowly go over the bar.

Casey was sent off just before full time after Adam Murphy and David Thompson came close to troubling Brian O’Connor. Shane Clarke could have made it more comfortable from Walsh's low cross but unusually side footed wide.

In the end one was enough as Aisling for the first time made it to the last 4 of the Munster Junior Cup.

Aisling Annacotty; Brian O'Connor, Kennedy N'dip, Killian Moloney, Tom Clarke, Nathan O'Callaghan, Brendan O'Dwyer, Paudie Walsh, Conor Coughlan, Aaron Murphy, Shane Clarke, Shane Tracey, Subs, Eoghan Burke, Graham Burke, Ben Coleman, Cian Lynch, Tommy Canty

Coachford; Stephen Murray, Billy Casey, Matt Bradley, Keith Lynch, Mark Murphy, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Dave Thompson, Luke Casey, Eoghan Maher, Subs Aidan Buckley, James Cotter, Ian Barry Murphy

Premier League

Ballynanty Rovers 8

Kilmallock 4

Ballynanty Rvs are the new leaders in the Premier League following a 8-4 win over a dogged Kilmallock XI in LIT on Sunday morning.

The Blues, itching for action, following a gap of several weeks since their last game started in fine fashion and were two goals to the good within minutes. Dave Donnan opened his scoring for the season with both goals.

With just a few minutes gone a good run by Adrian Power set up Donnan to fire in from a tight angle. Minutes later a cross from Mike Guerin was chested down by Conor Ellis and Donnan volleyed to the top corner from eight yards.

It was 3-0 minutes later when top scorer Conor Ellis exchanged passes with Adrian Power before slotting past Declan Hayes in the Kilmallock goal.

It was not all positives for the Blues however and manager Donal Magee will be concerned at how his side allowed the visitors back into the tie when they looked dead and buried.

Tommy Heffernan fired in from inside the box and they had another goal disallowed before Paudie Sheedy netted to make it 3-2. Kilmallock should have levelled when Sheedy fired over from close range as Balla looked bewildered.

The half time break allowed Balla to regroup and they took only five minutes to add to their tally on the restart.

Power was the provider again teeing up Dylan Kelly Higgins to score from close range and followed up by providing the through ball for Ellis to bag his second of the day.

Ellis was fouled in area and converted the spot kick to make it 6-2 while Power got the goal his efforts deserved when he netted at the third attempt.

Ellis completed the Balla count to take his tally for the season to 40 goals.

Kilmallock scored two more through Paul Moloney and Mark Heffernan.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Ger Higgins; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Ronan Ryan; Kieran Hanlon; Adrian Power; David Donnan; Conor Ellis. Subs: Ousman Daboe

Kilmallock: Declan Hayes; Paul Doona; Conor Barry; Jason Heffernan; Jake Mulcahy; Paul Moloney; Paudie Sheedy; Jack Barry; Anthony Punch; Tommy Heffernan; Ben Quirke. Sub Mark Heffernan



Geraldines 1

Nenagh AFC 2

Nenagh picked up three valuable points at Geraldines and in the process ended any outside chance of the home side sneaking in to take the title.

Results elsewhere tightened up the end of the table so Nenagh’s victory proved even more important.

The visitors took the lead when Bryan McGee sent Alex Gardos through to score ten minutes before half time.

The same player netted again after the break following good work by Matt Claxton.

Geraldines pulled one back but with just six minutes remaining it proved too little. Shane Cox claimed the goal following a Danny O’Neill cross.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Thomas O'Grady; Clifton Carey; Dean McNamara; Morgan Clancy; Trevor Daly; Shane Byrne; Karl Turner; Shane Cox. Subs: Christy O'Neill; Ian O'Donoghue; Will O'Neill

Nenagh AFC: Philip Shanahan; Eoin Coffey; Daniel Ryan; Mark McKenna; Bryan McGee; John Butler; Matt Claxton; Alex Gardos; Luke Kennedy; Nathan Kelly; Jack Sanders. Subs: Patrick Stanisewski; Adam Ryan; Dan Butler



Prospect Priory 4

Coonagh Utd 0

In what was a real relegation six pointer Prospect turned in their best display of the season to take the spoils against fellow relegation battles Coonagh Utd.

Not for the first time the evergreen Danny Colbert proved the hero for Prospect, claiming two of his side’s goal.

The win reels Kilmallock back into the mix with half the fixtures completed.

Dean Glasheen and Trevor Hogan were also on the mark for the winners.

It was Prospect’s first clean sheet in the League and they can thank goalkeeper Darren Glasheen who saved a spot kick by Gordon McKevitt with the score at 2-0.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Ian Maher; Glen Kelly; Cyril Maher; Philip Naughton; Chris Hogan; James Cleary; Danny Colbert; Trevor Hogan; Ian Clancy. Subs: Ray Massey; Adrian Healy; Dom Fitzgerald; Jason Hanlon

Coonagh Utd: Jose Zaquieu; Seamus Moloney; Luke Doherty; Joey Sheehan; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Gordon McKevitt; Andrew Leydon; Eddie Radcliffe; Brion Moriarty; Liam Morris. Subs: Domhnall Organ; Zach Hyland; Keith Doran; Billy Connors



Roundup

Aisling Annacotty Under 17 suffered a 3-2 extra time defeat against Cork side Douglas Hall. Killian O'Shea put Aisling ahead but within two minutes the Cork side scored twice.

Aodh HAnluain equalised after the break but in extra time the home side were awarded a spot kick which they converted to win the tie.

In the O'Halloran Cup Athlunkard Villa progressed over Hill Celtic thanks to the only goal of the game scored by Christian Kerley

In the Premier A League leaders Charleville were held to a scoreless draw at Carew Park.

Newport closed the gap at the top by virtue of a 2-0 win over Corbally Utd. Brian O'Sullivan and Jake Dillon were on the mark for the winners.

In the Open Cup quarter finals Parkville B beat Castle Utd 3-2 thanks to scores from Sam Riordan 2 and Richard Pearse while a Diarmuid Callaghan goal saw Wembley past Knockainey.

In Division 1A leaders Castle Rvs saw off Shelbourne thanks to scores from Eoin O'Sullivan, David Doherty, Craig McNamara , Des O'Donoghue and an own goal. Jack Rice replied for Shels.

Second placed Kilfrush had a good 3-1 win at Star Rvs. David Hannon and a double from Bradley McNamara accounted for the scores.

Dylan O'Byrne and Manni Ajoung were on target for Southend but Ballylanders responded with scores from Ciaran Kelly (2), Eamon O'Mahoney (2) and Shane Hennessy to take the points.

Regional Utd B opened up a thirteen point lead in Division 1B following a 3-0 win over

Glenview Rvs. Goalscorers were Jeff Mannion, Jack O'Donovan and Jamie Cross

Division 2A leaders Caherconlish were impressive in a 5-1 win over Corbally Utd B.

Philip Mulready (2), Mark Ryan, Robert Brock and David Corbett netted for the home side. James McBride replied for Corbally.

Brian Nugent and Jason Doyle netted as Janesboro edged out Murroe B.

Fairview Rgs C scored a good 2-1 win over Aisling Annacotty D in Division 2B, to open up the promotion race. Mike Kett and Craig Reddan scored for the winners.

Keith Ryan (2), Colm O'Mahoney (2) and Jamie Daly scored for the leaders Moyross in Division 3 to see them past Nenagh B on a 5-2 scoreline.

Athlunkard Villa C beat Murroe C with scores from Justice Mbayimbi, Fabiano Fluery and Alex McNamara while Dromore Celtic hit Newport for five courtesy of Peter Sheehan (2), Anthony Purcell, Laurence O'Malley and Cian O'Grady.

Dean O'Donnell scored for Shelbourne B but they fell 2-1 to Mungret Reg C .

