SLIDESHOW: Limerick Sports Eagles win at home as Celtics lose in Cork

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig continued their unbeaten run in the Men’s Division One with a solid 95-76 point win over Limerick Celtics on Saturday afternoon in Cork. Andre Nation was the star of the show once more for the hosts, knocking down 24 points on the day as Ballincollig were met with the dual firepower of Celtics’ Kevin Oberweiser and Carlos Hortelano who were in superb form on the day.

Limerick Sports Eagles meanwhile earned an important win over Fr Mathews, 99-68, in Limerick. A high scoring first half from Eagles sent the home side into a 49-37 half time lead, with Reece Dupler outstanding once more for Matt Hall’s squad. Eagles kept the pressure up in the second half and despite Jarvis Pugh and Jack O’Mahony performing well for Mathews, they just couldn’t claw back the deficit.

LYIT Donegal just scooped a narrow 86-84 home victory against McGowans Tolka Rovers on Saturday evening in a thriller. Donegal led proceedings for most of the game, with Dom Uhl, Manny Payton and Andy McGeever all to the fore, but a huge fourth quarter push from Tolka, including some superb scores from Paul Caffrey, Conor Liston and Tom Kenny, brought the game right down to the wire and Niall McDermott’s charges just managed to hold on.

WIT Vikings meanwhile got the better of Ej Sligo All Stars, winning out 94-79 on Saturday evening. A high scoring first half from Vikings saw them into a 47--39 half time lead, thanks to an amazing scoring display from Michael Grassey, who led all scorers with 34 points. Sean Snee and Carson Long tried to spark a comeback for Sligo with some great scoring, but it wasn’t enough as Vikings were able to extend the lead and claim a big win. Ulster University won out well on the road to Portlaoise Saturday evening, as they took down the Panthers, 65-81. The two sides were closely matched in the first half with Ulster University narrowly leading at the half, 34-36. James Phelan and Mantas Vilimas were great for the Panthers all game, but it would be Ulster University who would gather momentum in the second half. Kadeem Smithen was in great form for the visitors and led all scorers with 31 points, Aaron Rooney also had a strong performance as Ulster drove home the 16-point away win.

