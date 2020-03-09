SLIDESHOW: Garryowen claim North Munster Gleeson League

Garryowen Thirds won the North Munster Gleeson League, defeating a strong Thurles side on a scoreline of 19-13 in Clonwilliam Park, Murgasty, Tipperary Town on Saturday afternoon.

Having trailed by 10 points after 25 minutes, Garryowen dug deep, scoring three tries and converting two.

The first try came just before half time scored by Shane Burke powering over from close range to give Garryowen a much needed boost just before half time.

Hooker Ruairi Kavanagh scored Garryowen's second try midway through the second half but the decisive and final try came from Mark Hanrahan, with 3 minutes remaining on the clock, to close out the game.

Garryowen Outhalf Kevin McEvoy converted two of the three tries bringing the final score to 19-13. A Great Win for the Garryowen 3rds with the core of this team together for 6 years and have won this League four times in that period.