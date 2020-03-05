SLIDESHOW: Wheelchair hurling showcased in Limerick tournament

THE sport of wheelchair hurling was showcased at a tournament this Wednesday.

The Event Management course in LIT organised the demonstration tournament in conjunction with the Munster inter-provincial wheelchair hurling champions.

The event took place in LIT with an opportunity to try the sport and to watch the inter-pro champions in action.

The tournament was the brain child of the second year students in the LIT Event management course.

Established in 2011, the Munster wheelchair hurling team train in Delta Sports Dome every Thursday from 7-9pm and welcome new members.