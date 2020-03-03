SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes excel at National Indoor Championships

There were rich pickings for Limerick athletes in the National Championships in Abbotstown last weekend. Emerald's Ciara Neville equaled her own Irish U23 record when winning the Senior 60m title in 7:30. Neville edged a highly competitive field of sisters Joan (7:33) and Phil Healy (7:36) as well as last years champion Molly Scott (7:42).

Emeralds men set a new championship record on the way to taking the 4x200m relay title in 1:28:18. A side featuring Kieron Ludwig, Sean McCarthy, Evan Crotty and Jamie Mitchell pulled Emerald just clear of Tallaght (1:28.51) who also finished inside the previous record time.

Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) continues to perform strongly on the national stage taking 3rd place in the 60mh in 8.46. There was further Bronze medals for the Emerald duo of Ciara Sheehy (13.03) in the Shot Put and Amy O’Donoghue ( 4:42. 44) in the 1500m.

While Geoffrey Joy O'Regan of Sun Hill Harriers AC claimed third in Mens High Jump.