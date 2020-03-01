SLIDESHOW: Limerick District league weekend round up

Premier League

Aisling Annacotty 2

Janesboro 1

The only Premier League game to withstand Storm Jorge saw Aisling and Janesboro cross swords in Annacotty in a game that had little bearing on either end of the table.

Despite that fact, both teams turned in an entertaining affair that was in doubt to the final whistle.

Much interest focused on the Clarke brothers Thomas and Shane in their first game against their old club since they switched Champions Janesboro for Aisling.

As it transpired two goals from Shane divided the sides at the end of the 90 minutes.

The home side took the points on offer and it will give them a boost going into their MFA tie in Cork next weekend versus Coachford.

Equally pleasing for Aisling was the performance of a couple of their team. Evan O’Connor, blighted by injuries over the last 12 months got a good 70 minutes under his belt and turned in a terrific performance.

Conor Coughlan employed a deeper position and reveled in the role while the full backs Killian Moloney and Kennedy N’Dip also had fine outings.

Janesboro started just three of the side that played when they beat Aisling early in the season but they showed a big improvement on recent months.

The return of John Mulready between the sticks is a major building block in any rebuilding project. He was superb. Samuel Ogiandare and Ryan O'Doherty did well at the back while Thomas Lyons was good in the middle of the park.

Aisling threatened first when Shane Tracey delivered a free kick into the danger zone, met by Shane Clarke six yards out but Mulready made a superb point blank save.

At the other end Ger Barry split the home defence to send Arron Nunan through but his effort from an acute angle was turned away by Brian O’Connor.

Mulready was seen to good effect again later turning away a long range effort by Coughlan and Graham Burke’s cross picked out Thomas Clarke but he headed wide from close range.

‘Boro’ went close to opening the score when the ball fell to Nunan in the box but his shot was cleared off the lien by the perfectly placed Tracey.

The home side got their reward when Tracey centred for Shane Clarke to fire in from 12 yards.

The second half was just minutes old when Clarke scored his second, a stunning shot from 25 yards that nestled in the top corner.

Clarke was denied his hat trick when Ryan Doherty cleared off the line

Janesboro cleared the subs bench and the new enthusiasm saw them edge back into the game.

They pulled one back when Thomas Lyons netted from the penalty spot and piled on the pressure in the closing minutes but to no avail.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Graham Burke; Tom Clarke; Tommy Canty; Evan O'Connor; Shane Clarke; Conor Coughlan; Aaron Murphy; Shane Tracey. Subs: Paudie Walsh; Ben Coleman; Nathan O'Callaghan; Declan Cusack

Janesboro: John Mulready; Samuel Ogiandare; Jason Cross; Ryan O'Doherty; Owen Tracey; Thomas Lyons; Aidan Hurley; Ger Barry; Aaron Fitzgerald; Arron Nunan; Aaron Grant , Subs: Paul Storan; Jordan Boland; Tony Mambuena; Conor Lynch; Pat Whelan

Inter Youths League

Limerick DL 1

Clare DL 2

Limerick DL, holders of the Inter County Youth trophy, relinquished their crown on Sunday afternoon when they fell by the odd goal in three to their Clare counterparts.

In a hard fought affair defences were on top throughout blocking any threat that came their way. Not surprising all three goals came from long range efforts

Martin Sugrue, aided by Shay Madden and Kevin Kirwin, were gracious in defeat acknowledging a very good Clare team but the trio will know the home side did not play to their potential on the day.

Limerick had the ideal start taking the lead within ten minutes. Eoin Duff’s lay back saw Ronan O’Dwyer gather 35 yards from goal and spotting the keeper slightly off his line, the Aisling midfielder let fly from 35 yards with a beauty to the top corner.

Limerick’s joy was short lived as the visitors were back on level terms within minutes. The best payer on the park Jamie Stack stepped up to a free kick on the edge of the Aisling box a drilled a rocket into the top corner to level the tie.

Continuing in the same vein, Ethan O’Sullivan tried his luck from 40 yards and as the ball sailed over Clare ‘keeper, Kyle O’Callaghan it looked like the lead again for Limerick but the ball struck the crossbar and rebounded to safety.

Stack headed just wide at the back post for the Clare side while Eoin Duff for once got beyond the Clare back line but his shot was well saved by O’Callaghan.

The winning goal was again a long range effort. Calum Hussey had a shot blocked but took the rebound on his knee before hitting a volley that sailed over Sean Hamm into the Limerick goal.

The home side upped the tempo as the game petered out but could not find a way through.

Limerick DL; Sean Hamm, Joe Kavanagh, Sean Connolly, Shane McCarthy, Scott Kirwin, Ronan O'Dwyer, Jake Dillon, Eoin Duff, Jamie Griffin, Ethan O'Sullivan, Ger Quaid, Subs, Cian Fitzgerald, Eoghan Burke

Tuohy Cup Semi Final

Fairview Rgs 2

Pike Rvs 1

For the second time in three weeks Fairview Rgs came out tops against arch rivals Pike Rvs. Following a 1-0 win in the FAI Junior Cup, the Blues came back from a goal down to beat the Hoops in the Tuohy Cup semi final at local headquarters this evening.

Pike were well on top in the opening half and the second half saw a reversal as Fairview took control of the tie.

Fairview went close to an opener when Clyde O’Connell’s glancing header from a corner kick was inches over the top.

Pike looked like opening the scoring when Keith Mawdsley broke clear of the Fairview defence. He played a ball across the face of goal for the in running Colin Daly who looked certain to score but a superb last gasp challenge by Mark Slattery saved the day.

The Hoops were not to be denied and took a deserved lead on thirty minutes with an excellent score.

Conor Kavanagh gathered 25 yards out play a one-two with Steve McGann and drilled a ball across goal where Mawdsley applied a deft touch to head past Aaron Savage from close range.

Fairview soaked up the Pike pressure and a minute before the break struck for the equaliser. Slattery won a ball in the midfield allowing Ross Mann to break down the right. He fired a ball across goal and Jeffery Judge got in ahead of his marker to score.

Fairview emerged after the break a totally different proposition. The equaliser seemed to have knocked Pike out of their stride and the Blues took full advantage.

Not everyone agreed with ‘View’ striker Robbie Kelleher claiming the winning goal in the FAI Game but on this occasion there was no doubt who scored the winning goal. AJ O’Connor delivered a free kick into the Pike area which was headed clear but only as far as Steven Bradley whose volleyed effort ping ponged around the box before falling into Kelleher’s path and tucked the ball home from 6 yards.

As the game petered out Pike pushed forward in search of an equaliser but the closest they came was when McGann played the ball to Jonathan Grant 6 yards out but a superb challenge by Judge denied the Pike top scorer.

Try as they might Pike were unable to breached the Fairview defence in which Slattery and O’Connell were dominant so as their reward they will face Ballynanty Rvs in the final of the Tuohy Cup, the first of the season.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Liam Byrnes; Mark Slattery; Clyde O'Connell; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Steven Bradley; Eddie Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher; Ross Mann. Subs; Paudie Quinn; Adam Frahill; Shane Costello

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Paddy O'Malley; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Colin Daly; Oisin Kelly; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Keith Mawdsley; Conor Kavanagh. Subs: Jason Mullins; Jonathan Grant; Adam Lipper



Lawson Cup

Fairview Rgs 3

Athlunkard Villa 1

Fairview Rgs took on Athlunkard Villa in a long delayed second round game in the Lawson Cup on Sunday afternoon.

For a second week in a row Fairview found a home on the all weather surface of UL and similar to the previous week they started slowly, albeit with 8 changes from Thursday's win over Pike.

Athlunkard gave Fairview a stern test in the Munster Junior a few weeks previous, and they did so again on this occasion.

It took the premier side 20 minutes to down their opponents with Ross Mann finishing well. A combination of resolute defending and poor finishing saw the deficit remain at one and it appeared it would remain that way until a mix up in the Fairview defence allowed Elimar Rodrigues to equalise.

That goal proved a tonic, almost a wake up call for Fairview and they refocused for the second half.

A Jamie Enright cross was turned in by Ross Mann for his second, and Adam O’Regan finished a third excellently.

To their credit Athlunkard battled gamely and had a couple of chances from Danny Taylor and Gonzalo Vega but it was Fairview who advanced to a date with Ballynanty in the next round.

Fairview Rgs; Cian O’Neill, Shane Costelloe, Jamie Enright, Brian Fitzgerald, Paul Danaher, Conor Madden, AJ O'Connor, Steven Bradley, Conor McCormack, Ross Mann, Jason Lipper; Adam O’Regan, Conor Madigan, John Mullane, Mark Slattery, Robbie Kelleher

Athlunkard Villa; Alan Jennings. Jamie Kerley, Roy ( but he doesn't like his name down) Donal O’Keeffe, Donal O Doherty, Danny Taylor, Raymond Kerley, Lorcan Feeney, Gonzalo Vega, Christian Kerley, Elimar Rodrigues Subs, Paul O'Riordan, David Nyari, Prince Bossman