SLIDESHOW: Fairview Rangers get the better of Pike Rovers in Tuohy Cup semi final

Tuohy Cup Semi Final - Fairview Rgs 2 Pike Rvs 1

For the second time in three weeks Fairview Rgs came out tops against arch rivals Pike Rvs. Following a 1-0 win in the FAI Junior Cup, the Blues came back from a goal down to beat the Hoops in the Tuohy Cup semi final at local headquarters this evening.

In a strange game Pike took the lead through Keith Mawdsley and were well in control of the first half.

However with just a minute to the short whistle a quick breakaway saw Ross Mann drill the ball across goal for Jeffery Judge to get the finishing touch to level the tie.

On the restart Fairview were a different proposition and Pike struggled to get their game in motion.

If some people question Robbie Kelleher’s claim of the winning goal in the FAI Game, there was no question this time out as the veteran striker came up trumps again with the winning goal.

As the game petered out an out of sorts Pike pushed forward in search of an equaliser but found the Fairview rearguard too good on the night

Ballynanty Rvs will provide the opposition for Fairview in the final of the Tuohy Cup, the first of the season.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Liam Byrnes; Mark Slattery; Clyde O'Connell; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Steven Bradley; Eddie Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher; Ross Mann. Subs; Paudie Quinn; Adam Frahill; Shane Costello

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Paddy O'Malley; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Colin Daly; Oisin Kelly; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Keith Mawdsley; Conor Kavanagh. Subs: Jason Mullins; Jonathan Grant; Adam Lipper