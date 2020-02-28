WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor gives fans night to remember, despite defeat
Cappamore man Willie O'Connor made his Premier League debut as one of the 'challengers' in last night's Premier League of Darts.
O'Connor, backed by a 9,000 strong 'home' crowd used one of Limerick's most famous anthems for his walk-on song, 'Zombie' by The Cranberries.
THAT. WAS. SPECIAL.
Spine-tingling stuff as Willie O'Connor is given a hometown hero's reception with the Dublin crowd in full voice!
Even though he suffered a 7-4 loss to world number one and five-time Premier League champion Michael Van Gerwen, he did give the sold out Arena many a thrill as he came from 3-1 down to level at 3-3.
However Van Gerwen's overall class proved the difference and see him over the line to regain the lead at the top of the standings.
Incredible. That's the Tweet.
