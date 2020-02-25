Limerick's Ciara Neville helps launch National Senior Indoor Championships

Limerick's Ciara Neville (Emerald A.C.) and Marcus Lawlor of St Laurence O'Toole A.C. helped launch the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships which take place in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena this weekend February 29 and March 1.

Both Neville and Lawlor will be setting their sights on national glory, both of whom went agonisingly close in 2019. Ciara Neville will also be looking to carry her sensational early season form from the Irish Life Health U23 Championships to Abbottstown this weekend. The Emerald A.C. star came away with a championship best performance of 7.33 seconds in the U23 60m final back in January, as well as bagging gold in the 200m in 24.40 seconds.

It promises to be captivating meeting with so many athletes already showing great early season form as they ramp up preparation for international competitions to come later in the year.

Recent 200m record breaker Phil Healy (Bandon A.C.) is also set to have a busy weekend as she continues to build on her blistering start to the year. The Cork woman's recent record time of 23.10 seconds was the fastest run by a European athlete this season, and broke Ciara Sheehy's 2003 mark by .07. Healy is entered in the 200m, but also holds an entry for the 60m which looks like it could be one of the races of the weekend.

CEO of Athletics Ireland Hamish Adams said: "I'm really looking forward to the National Senior Indoor Championships with our supportive sponsor Irish Life Health. It’s going to be a really exciting year for athletics, and we are in no doubt that spectators will be treated to some thrilling action in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena this weekend."

Head of Marketing at Irish Life Health Liz Rowen said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the National Senior Indoor Championships, and we’re all really excited for this weekend’s action in Abbotstown. No doubt the atmosphere and competition will make this a wonderful event and we encourage sports fans to come along to see some of Ireland’s top athletes in action on home soil.”