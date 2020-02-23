SLIDESHOW: Limerick sides advance in Munster Junior Cup

Munster Junior Cup

Geraldines 1

Pike Rvs 5

The game of the day went the way of Pike Rvs who were back to their best in a 5-1 win over Geraldines in the MFA Cup.

Having overcome one local derby hurdle, Pike’s reward is a quarter final clash with another neighbour Fairview Rgs.

The Hoops haven’t fielded since their FAI exit at the start of February but there was no sign of any lingering hangover as they were out of the traps from the off.

They took the lead after eight minutes when Pat Mullins headed a clearance to half way where Colin Daly gathered and ran 20 yards before letting fly with an effort that found the target.

Geraldines were back on level terms with three minutes. Danny O’Neill whipped in a cross, Thomas O’Grady and Pat Mullins challenged for the ball and when it bounced invitingly Barry Hartnett powered a header past Gary Neville to equalise.

Eoin Hanrahan and Conor Kavanagh had chances for the Hoops and at the other end Cian Collins ball across the face of goal just evaded the inrunning Harnett.

Pike were back in front just before the break when Eddie O’Donovan and Shane Walsh combined for the latter to feed Steven McGann and he worked his way in along the end line before shooting home at the second attempt.

After the restart a fine save by Neville kept out an effort from Danny O’Neill but it was Pike who would find the net again this time. Wayne O’Donovan crossed into the area. Dines only partially cleared and Shane Walsh let fly from 20 yards with a beauty to the top corner to make it 3-1.

With Geraldines pressing to get back into the game they were caught on the break with a sweeping move that ended with Conor Kavanagh putting Daly through for his second and Pike’s fourth.

With time running out Pike tacked on a fifth score when Oisin Kelly ran at the Dines defence before coolly slotting home.



Geraldines; John Ryan, Paul Fitzgerald, Shane Cox, Bobby Tier, Thomas O’Grady, Cian Byrnes, Danny O’Neill, Barry Hartnett, Cian Collins, Christy O’Neill, Karl Turner ,Morgan Clancy, Clifton Carey, Dean McNamara, Will O’Neill, Shane Byrne, Evan Moloney

Pike Rvs; Gary Neville, Wayne O’Donovan, Edward O’Donovan, Patrick Mullins, Adam Lipper, Eoin Hanrahan, Shane Walsh, Conor Kavanagh, Colin Daly, Steven McGann, Keith Mawdsley, Jason Mullins, Kyle Duhig, Evan Patterson, Colm Walsh O’Loughlin, Oisin Kelly, Paddy O’Malley

Aisling Annacotty 5

Drinagh Rangers 0

Aisling Annacotty qualified for the quarter final of the Munster Junior Cup with ease on Sunday afternoon when they brushed aside the challenge of Drinagh Rangers in Annacotty.

The Cork outfit went into the game more in hope than expectation and unfortunately for them Aisling kept to script pinning the visitors back from the word go.

With Shane Tracey and Brendan O’Dwyer winning the midfield battle the signs were ominous for Drinagh and it looked a case of how many the home side would score. They took less than ten minutes to break the deadlock and they did so with a superb goal. Tracey gathered in the middle of the park and with a defence splitting pass put Paudie Walsh in on goal. The wide man kept his cool and as keeper Rod Oldham emerged from his goal, he slipped the ball in for Aaron Murphy to fire into an empty net.

In a rare foray into the Aisling danger zone, Barry O’Driscoll went within a whisker of equalising, but he struck the upright from a corner kick.

Aisling added to their lead on twenty minutes. A foul on Conor Coughlan on the edge of the area gave Aisling the headache of selecting who would take the free kick. As it transpired, Tracey struck a sweet shot that left Oldham stranded as it nestled in the bottom corner.

It was all Aisling at this stage with the visitors hanging on for the half time whistle.

Aisling scored again eight minutes from half time with the goal of the game. A well worked corner kick saw Brendan O’Dwyer deliver a long ball, met by the inrunning Nathan O’Callaghan whose volley was blocked on the six yard line by a sheer numbers but Aaron Murphy responded quickest and his overhead effort sailed over Oldham to the roof of the net.

Before the Cork boys had time to regroup they were taking the ball out of the net again, this time O’Callaghan got on the end of Tracey’s corner kick and his ball into the danger zone took a deflection off a defender into the net.

To their credit, the visitors, despite being four goals down, came out after the break with a pep in their step and caused Aisling a couple of problems but keeper Brian O’Connor was in the right place to keep his goal intact.

Murphy completed his hat-trick on the hour mark following a superb run and cross by Coughlan allowing the striker to blast home from six yards.

Aisling’s reward is a trip to meet Coachford for a place in the semi finals.



Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Conor Coughlan; Shane Tracey; Paudie Walsh; Shane Clarke; Aaron Murphy. Subs: Cian Lynch, Eoghan Burke, Conor Arthur

Drinagh Rgs; Rob Oldham, Dan McCarthy, JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Barry O’Driscoll (T), Rob O’Regan, Rob Mulqueen, Keith Jagoe, Geraiod White, Tomas Connolly, Barry O’Driscoll (H)

Fairview Rgs 3

Stradbally 0

Stradbally of Waterford made the visit to Fairview Rgs in a game that was switched to the University of Limerick for a rearranged Munster Junior Cup game.

The visitors were written off by many pre-match, but began with an upbeat and energetic tempo and had a free kick from the edge of the box well saved. The home side began to find their feet and a Jamie Enright cross picked out the onrushing Ross Mann who found himself just under the ball and the header went wide.

Fairview kept up the pressure and another Jamie Enright cross bounced before falling to Robbie Kelliher 6 yards out and when it looked like the veteran striker had to score, he pulled his shot wide of target. Fairview continued to pile on the pressure without creating much, finding the change of surface to astro turf tough to adapt to.

It was going to take a lift in quality to break down a stubborn Stradbally defence and it came just after the half hour. Clyde O'Connell exchanged passes with AJ O'Connor before sliding in Kelleher and the striker continued his rich vein of form finishing wide of Christopher Carey in the visiting goal. Fairview continued to dominate the possession and were unlucky not to double the lead when a Clyde O'Connell header was well saved by Carey.

Upon the restart Fairview upped the tempo and doubled their lead within 6 minutes. Robbie Kelliher won a header midway inside the Stradbally half which fell to AJ O’Connor and he played it over the top to Kelleher who finished to the corner despite the best efforts of the keeper.

The home side continued to dominate and were unlucky not to score again when the marauding Ross Mann played a defence splitting pass which Jeffrey Judge slipped just wide.

Stradbally were dogged and never gave up and a lapse in concentration saw them earn a penalty but Aaron Savage was more than up to the task when saving to his left.

The visitors were to rue that miss moments later as the advanced Mark Slattery found the impressive AJ O'Connor who drilled a pass across the box and was finished at the back post by James Fitzgerald. O'Connor could have capped a fine performance with a goal but he blazed over following great work by Mann. Fairview continued to push on as time elapsed but spurned chances to increase the lead through Jason Lipper and Eoin Duff. The final whistle sounded and saw Fairview through to a mouthwatering quarter final at home to arch rivals Pike Rovers

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Clyde O'Connell; Steven Bradley; Jeffery Judge; AJ O'Connor; Robbie Kelleher; Ross Mann; Eddie Byrnes. Subs: Brian Fitzgerald; Adam Frahill; Jason Lipper; James Fitzgerald, Eoin Duff

Stradbally; Chris Casey, Pat Collins, Damien Sheehan, Alan Darcy, Dave Power, Ricky Power, Shane Lennon, Stephen Lawlor, Dan Weldon, Alan Finn, Kevin Lawlor, Subs, Brian Fitzgerald, Martin Coffey

Regional Utd 0

Coachford 1

Regional United crashed out of the Munster Junior Cup when a last minute goal by Luke Casey gave Coachford passage to the last eight of the provincial tournament. Regional will be bitterly disappointed as they had enough possession throughout to have won the game but failed to convert possession to goals.

More disappointing from the home side’s point of view was their first half performance when they seemed more determined to keep possession than to enter the opposition’s half.

The halftime team talk did change things around and Regional showed a much greater goal threat after the break but most often their final ball let them down.

Regional met a very good side in Coachford who battled for the ninety minutes, getting their reward with a breakaway goal in the 89th minute.

The home side’s insistence on possession football along their back line nearly cost them on ten minutes when a stray pass was picked up by Casey and he drill a shot just wide.

Casey chased a ball over the Regional defence by Adam Murphy but his outstretched leg guided the ball over the top.

Kieran O’Connell and Shane Dillon had speculative efforts saved by Stephen Murray in the Cork goal and the keeper was forced full length to keep out a long range effort by Edward O’Dwyer.

Shane Dillon looked like he would give Regional a half time lead when he slipped the ball past the keeper but Billy Casey raced back to clear on the line.

At the start of the second half Casey had a great chance to open the scoring but Regional keeper Kevin Walsh made a brace stop.

The introduction of Pat McDonagh at the break gave Regional a more direct option and he was causing the visitors numerous problems.

However some stout defending and fine goalkeeping kept the home side at bay.

Kieran O’Connell looked like he gave Regional the lead ten minutes from when he beat the keeper to a rebound from a Shane Dillon shot but the officials saw it as cleared off the line by Mark Murphy.

With Regional pushing for the winner, a quick break and a neat through ball from Ciaran O’Sullivan picked out Casey again, and he raced through and kept his cool to slot home the winner.



Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; Oisin Hassett; Thomas O'Connor; Ross Fitzgerald; Edward O'Dwyer; Kieran O'Connell; Donal O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Alan Murphy. Subs: Pat McDonagh; Ewan O'Brien; Jamie Greaves; Andy Quaide

Coachford; Stephen Murray, Billy Casey, Matt Bradley, Aidan Buckley, Mark Murphy, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, James Cotter, Luke Casey, Ian Barry Murphy, Subs Ciaran O’Sullivan, Mike O’Regan