Limerick Community Games update
The Limerick Community Games season is well underway with many of Limerick's areas getting involved in the events that are up and running.
QUIZ TIME
The recent Primary Schools' Quiz was an outstanding success with almost 100 teams from primary schools all over Limerick taking part in the first round which took place in Caherconlish Millennium Centre and Castlemahon Hall. From this night 28 teams went forward to the county final which was hedl in the Woodlands Hotel, Adare. A great evening was enjoyed by all present and at the end of the evening county medals were presented to the following teams:
Gold: Ahane NS: Gráinne Devitt, Sophie McNamara, Ely White Linnnane, Abby Flynn
Silver: Cloverfield NS: Aoibhínn Bourke, Pádraig McCarthy, Eoghan Ryan, Luke Ryan
Bronze: Kilbehenny NS: Eoghan Fitzgerald, Conor McNamara, Tadhg Dooley, Eve Cleary
4th place: Riain McNamara, Adam Gleeson, Niall Durcan, Oisín Lyons
Well done to all and thanks to teachers and parents for support and to all who helped in the organisation and running of the quiz.
The county U14 quiz will be held in the coming weeks and those interested in taking part are encouraged to contact your Community Games area secretary as soon as possible to register teams. Each area may send up to 2 teams to this quiz, the overall winner of which will go forward to represent Limerick at the National Finals to be held in UL at the end of May.
ART/HANDWRITING/MODEL MAKING
The county Art and Handwriting competitions were held in a number of venues across the county on Saturday morning last while the Model Making competition was held in Shanagolden. The high number of entries in Art and Handwriting have now been collected to be judged at a central venue and the results willbe made known to area secretaries in the coming weeks.
Well done to all who participated in the Model Making which was judged on the day with results as follows:
U8 Girls Model Making County Competition
1st Zoe Maher, St Senans
2nd Aisling Fitzgerald, St Senans
3rd Zuza Jakovschy, St Senans
U8 Boys Model Making County Competition
1st Mark Barry, St Senans
2nd Jack Noonan, Murroe/Boher
U10 Girls Model Making
1st Joanne Morrissey, Monaleen
2nd Brid Mulcahy, Murroe/Boher
3rd Lainey Waters, St Senans
4th Molly Finnerty, St Senans
4th Zoe Hayes, St Senans
U10 Boys Model Making
1st Donnacha Ryan, St Senans
2nd James Kenrick, St Senans
U12 Girls Model Making
1st Ella Finnegan, St Senans
2nd Eva Power, St Senans
3rd Emma Malone, St Senans
4th Emily Shine, St Senans
U12 Boys Model Making
1st Richie Enright, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen
U14 Girls Model Making
1st Kathlyn Wall, St Senans
U16 Girls Model Making
1st Clara Noonan, Murroe/Boher
Gold medal winners in the U10, U12, U14 and U16 categories will go forward to represent Limerick in the May National Finals
DRAUGHTS
The Draughts county competitions are well underway with the U16 and U14 caategories having reached completion.
Draughts Results:
U16: Gold: Kildimo Pallaskenry
U14: Gold: Ballybrown Clarina Silver: Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier Bronze: Askeaton
Other upcoming events for which participants need to register immediately are:
One Wall Handball: to be held in The Factory, Galvone on Sunday, 15th March
Swimming B (County only) to be held in Askeaton Swimming Pool on Sunday, 1st March
Talent U10 (county) U12 and U16 with county finals to be held in late March
Futsal U13 and U15 Boys and Girls
Cross Country
Swimming A
Project
Culture Corner
Mini Rugby U11
Tag Rugby
Choir
Gymnastics
Outdoor Soccer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on