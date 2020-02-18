Limerick Community Games update

The Limerick Community Games season is well underway with many of Limerick's areas getting involved in the events that are up and running.

QUIZ TIME

The recent Primary Schools' Quiz was an outstanding success with almost 100 teams from primary schools all over Limerick taking part in the first round which took place in Caherconlish Millennium Centre and Castlemahon Hall. From this night 28 teams went forward to the county final which was hedl in the Woodlands Hotel, Adare. A great evening was enjoyed by all present and at the end of the evening county medals were presented to the following teams:

Gold: Ahane NS: Gráinne Devitt, Sophie McNamara, Ely White Linnnane, Abby Flynn

Silver: Cloverfield NS: Aoibhínn Bourke, Pádraig McCarthy, Eoghan Ryan, Luke Ryan

Bronze: Kilbehenny NS: Eoghan Fitzgerald, Conor McNamara, Tadhg Dooley, Eve Cleary

4th place: Riain McNamara, Adam Gleeson, Niall Durcan, Oisín Lyons

Well done to all and thanks to teachers and parents for support and to all who helped in the organisation and running of the quiz.



The county U14 quiz will be held in the coming weeks and those interested in taking part are encouraged to contact your Community Games area secretary as soon as possible to register teams. Each area may send up to 2 teams to this quiz, the overall winner of which will go forward to represent Limerick at the National Finals to be held in UL at the end of May.



ART/HANDWRITING/MODEL MAKING

The county Art and Handwriting competitions were held in a number of venues across the county on Saturday morning last while the Model Making competition was held in Shanagolden. The high number of entries in Art and Handwriting have now been collected to be judged at a central venue and the results willbe made known to area secretaries in the coming weeks.

Well done to all who participated in the Model Making which was judged on the day with results as follows:



U8 Girls Model Making County Competition

1st Zoe Maher, St Senans

2nd Aisling Fitzgerald, St Senans

3rd Zuza Jakovschy, St Senans

U8 Boys Model Making County Competition

1st Mark Barry, St Senans

2nd Jack Noonan, Murroe/Boher

U10 Girls Model Making

1st Joanne Morrissey, Monaleen

2nd Brid Mulcahy, Murroe/Boher

3rd Lainey Waters, St Senans

4th Molly Finnerty, St Senans

4th Zoe Hayes, St Senans

U10 Boys Model Making

1st Donnacha Ryan, St Senans

2nd James Kenrick, St Senans

U12 Girls Model Making

1st Ella Finnegan, St Senans

2nd Eva Power, St Senans

3rd Emma Malone, St Senans

4th Emily Shine, St Senans

U12 Boys Model Making

1st Richie Enright, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen

U14 Girls Model Making

1st Kathlyn Wall, St Senans

U16 Girls Model Making

1st Clara Noonan, Murroe/Boher

Gold medal winners in the U10, U12, U14 and U16 categories will go forward to represent Limerick in the May National Finals



DRAUGHTS

The Draughts county competitions are well underway with the U16 and U14 caategories having reached completion.

Draughts Results:

U16: Gold: Kildimo Pallaskenry

U14: Gold: Ballybrown Clarina Silver: Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier Bronze: Askeaton



Other upcoming events for which participants need to register immediately are:



One Wall Handball: to be held in The Factory, Galvone on Sunday, 15th March

Swimming B (County only) to be held in Askeaton Swimming Pool on Sunday, 1st March

Talent U10 (county) U12 and U16 with county finals to be held in late March

Futsal U13 and U15 Boys and Girls

Cross Country

Swimming A

Project

Culture Corner

Mini Rugby U11

Tag Rugby

Choir

Gymnastics

Outdoor Soccer