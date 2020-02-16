SLIDESHOW: UL Camogie side claim their fifth Ashbourne Cup in a row
UL's camogie side claimed their fifth Ashbourne Cup in a row this afternoon with a 3-14 to 0-12 win over UCC at the WIT Sports Arena. More to follow. . .
To Win any #AshbourneCup Medal is an Superb achievement .. This @ul_gaa has 10 players winning their First one & We have NINE players picking up their 4th @3rdLevelCamogie Medal .. @20x20_ie #CantSeeCantBe #MyTeamIsUL #ULWomanDoItBetter pic.twitter.com/Bpe8O0YmZl— UL Sport (@ULimsport) February 16, 2020
