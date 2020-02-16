SLIDESHOW: Basketball Ireland Division One Men's and Women's weekend round up

Tradehouse Central Balincollig secured yet another victory in what is turning out to be a dominant league campaign for the Cork-side once again. Star man, Andre Nation (44), led the line in a resounding victory over McGowan’s Tolka Rovers, 63-98.

Limerick Celtics got the better of a travelling Portlaoise Panthers group when they battled it out last Friday evening. Stat-sheet stuffers Carlos Hortelano (44) and Kevin Oberweiser (36) ensured there was no doubt in the final outcome.

IT Carlow were triumphant in the first leg of their weekend double-header against Limerick Sports Eagles, 94-70. Kevin Donohoe (22) and Jordan Fallon (20) spurred on their side’s scoring, gliding to a win with a 24-point margin to spare.

IT Carlow then leapfrogged LYIT Donegal in the table following a 12-point victory for the visitors on Sunday. Impressive showings from Andy McGeever (25) and Dom Uhl (23) were matched by a well-drilled Carlow side, who grinded out a tough victory, 76-88. Duane Harper (24) was Carlow’s star-man in a triumph that sees them climb to fourth in the league.

Ulster University came up short when they welcomed EJ Sligo All-Stars, narrowly losing out 76-80 – Carson Long (22) top scorer for the visitors.

Fr Mathews were pushed to overtime against a testing Waterford Vikings side. The hosts trailed by four at the restart but managed to take the lead through superb scoring from Michael Grassey (17). However, it was the travelling side that came away with the victory, 60-88, Jarvis Pugh (19) the standout performer for Mathews.

Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney won the first match of their busy weekend when they journeyed to LYIT Donegal on Saturday evening. Carlton Cuff (21) and Toby Christensen (19) were instrumental in making their road-trip count, winning it outright 69-87

Killarney made it two from two when they emerged victorious over EJ Sligo All-Stars with a scoreline of 60-88. Killarney pulled away in the second half after only leading by a point at the break. High scoring from Aaron Jackson (23) and Toby Christensen (22) saw the Kerry team sail to a 28-point victory against a visibly exhausted Sligo side as a result of their win a day previous.

Women’s Division One



Trinity Meteors won their encounter when they travelled to Ulster University last Saturday. Laura Grigsby (22) and Sarah Kenny (17) were excellent throughout, winning the game 77-66.

Phoenix Rockets had a narrow victory over Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s in Belfast. Keyona Lee had 25-points on the contest, with a scoreline of 74-70.

Griffith College Templeogue had a comfortable victory over Limerick Celtics, winning 96-55 on the night.

NUIG Mystics were too much for Portlaoise Panthers at the weekend. They won 57-63 with Rebecca Carmody (20) leading the scoring for the winning side.

Tipperary Knights had a 20-point triumph at home to to UL Huskies, Emma Carey (20) and Rosie Tobin (20) both having significant scoring nights.



Fixtures:

Tuesday 18th February 2020



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics v Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s, Corrandulla Hall-Galway, 20:50



Saturday 22nd February 2020



Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v UCD Marian, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Belfast Star v DBS Eanna, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Griffith College Templeogue DCU Complex, 19:00;

Coughlan CandS Neptune v Moycullen, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v Pyrobel Killester, Calsanctius College, 20:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Maree v Pyrobel Killester, Calasanctius College-Galway, 17:00;

Marble City Hawks v IT Carlow Basketball, O’Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Mercy Gym, 19:00;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Limerick Celtics v McGowan’s Tolka Rovers, St Munchin’s, 18:30;

Limerick Sports Eagles v Ulster University, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v LYIT Donegal, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 19:00;

Waterford Vikings v IT Carlow Basketball, WIT, 19:00;

Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Fr Mathews, St Paul’s Killarney, 19:30



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Phoenix Rockets v Tipperary Knights, Methodist College Belfast, 15:30;

UL Huskies v Swords Thunder, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00



Sunday 23rd February 2020



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre-Headford Rd, 13:00