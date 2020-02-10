SLIDESHOW: Limerick Sports Star of the year awards 2019

On Thursday afternoon, at the Radisson Hotel in Limerick, the 2019 Sports Star, Young Sport Star and Team of the year awards were presented on behalf of the Limerick Leader, Keanes Jewellers and the Radisson Hotel.



The winner of the 2019 Sports star of the year, for the second year in a row, was Ireland hockey star Roisin Upton.

Earlier in the year Roisin finished her Masters and was part of the remarkable Irish Ladies Hockey team that beat Canada at the Olympic Qualifier in Dublin on the 3rd November.

The Catholic Institute player won the Sportswoman of the Month Award for November while she was also voted the Limerick Leader Sportsperson of the Decade just a few weeks ago.

Roisin was the Annual Award winner also for 2018, however you can see Roisin’s career has gone from strength to strength in 2019 and we can now look forward to watching her perform with the Irish Hockey Team in Tokyo.

Team of the year was won by Limerick Golf Club.

Prior to 2019, LGC had won 16 Irish National Championships, plus one European Championship (at Senior elite level).

LGC is one of only two Irish clubs to have won a European title. We were first.

Three more Irish Championships were won this year, as follows; Men’s Barton Shield (for Senior elite players). Men’s All Ireland Fourball Championship (for club players). Ladies Senior Foursomes Championship (elite players).

At provincial level, the following Munster five successes were achieved;

Men’s Munster Senior Cup(elite)

Men’s Barton Shield Munster title

Men’s Cashman Cup (Club players)

Ladies Senior Foursomes title

Ladies Junior Cup (semi elite)



After comprehensive research it appears that the successes achieved this year has never been matched by any club in Munster, and, perhaps nationally.

The unique aspect of the successes is that they were achieved by both genders of the club playing at elite level, one level below, and, one title by the regular golfer off handicap. The 20 National titles are the highest total ever won by any club in Munster.



The Young Sports Star of the Year award was won by Eoin Corby.

The Clarina born teenager of Limerick Swimming Club, is a Leaving Certificate student in Salesian College, Pallaskenry.

Rising swimming star Corby was the Young Sports Star of the month last February when he broke three Irish records at the 2019 McCullagh International meet in Bangor, Co Down.

One of the records broken by the Limerick teenager in February was the 10-year-old 50m Breaststroke record.

He was at the Irish National Short Course Championships in Dublin in December and he continued his winning streak - breaking records.

He set new 50m breast, 100m breast and 200m breaststroke Irish Junior records and also broke the Irish Junior record in 100m IM.

He was part of 3 National Relay teams and they broke 3 Irish Junior records and in one of those relays they also broke the Irish Senior record. He was also on the Club Relay team that broke the Irish Club National Relay Record.

Corby, who is part of the National Swim Centre in Limerick, made his senior international debut in Glasgow in December and more sparkling swims ensured he is now the holder of all three Irish Junior Breaststroke records.



When reviewing the Sports Awards recipients to date starting from

Jan to April :

Limerick Senior Men’s Hockey Team, Laura Frawley, Paul O’Shea, Eoin Corby, UL O’Connor Cup Winners, Crescent Comprehensive Senior Ladies Hockey Team, Catholic Institute Ladies Hockey Division 2 Team and Limerick District Youths FC.

From May to August:

Limerick District League, James O’Donovan, Limerick Senior and Minor Hurling Team, Chloe Ryan, Billy John Flavin, John Torpey, Mark Tuite, and Sophie Moore.

From Sept to December:

Limerick Golf club, Paddy Harnett, Munster Wheelchair Hurling Team, Morgan O’Sullivan, Roisin Upton, U14 Hurler, Ian McGill and Oisin O’Callaghan.

