SLIDESHOW: Mayor of Limerick honours GAA 2020 book

The new Limerick hurling book, written by Ciaran Crowe and Joe Lyons was the subject of a mayoral reception this week hosted by the City's first citizen Michael Sheahen.

The duo behind the hugely popular Green & White magazine and the authors of At Last, which chronicled Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winning season. 20/20 Vision - Hurling and Limerick is over 250 pages of informative reading for followers of hurling. Those to attend the launch were Eddie Keher, Micheál O'Grady, Donie Nealon, Noel Skehan, John Connolly, Dermot Healy, Fr Séamus Gardiner, Mick Jacob, Bishop Willie Walsh, Eamonn Cregan, Justin McCarthy and Mickey Whelan

The 2019 inter-county season is reviewed but there are also another two crucial parts to this new book - one is a most informative statistics section relating to Limerick hurling and the other look at coaching of the game of hurling. This sector is based around work previously written but unprinted by Michael O'Grady, and Ciaran Crowne and Joe Lyons have updated with a modern viewpoint.

20/20 Vision is available at a cost of €20 in shops across Limerick and online from O’Mahonys.