SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior soccer weekend round up

FAI Junior Cup

Pike Rovers 0

Fairview Rgs 1

Seven time winners Fairview Rangers qualified for the quarterfinal of the FAI Junior Cup following a tight game with arch rivals Pike Rovers at the Pike Club on Sunday afternoon.

A packed Crossagalla was expecting a thrilling encounter but witnessed instead an intriguing battle spoiled somewhat by a swirling wind that prevented either side from producing any flowing football.

In the end a scrappy goal by Robbie Kelleher separated the sides in a game where chances were truly at a premium.

The home side, with a gale force wind at their back in the opening forty five minutes, failed to test Fairview net minder, Aaron Savage.

In truth, Savage had just one direct save to make in the ninety minutes although he did make a couple of vital interceptions in the second half.

With both sets of players so familiar with the others’ strength and weakness, it was always going to be a tight affair with few raising their heads above the parapet

There were a couple of stand out performances with Fairview’s Stephen Bradley proving particularly effective in his holding role in front of the back four. Keeping it simple, time and again he got a toe in or nudged his opponent off the ball when the home side were threatening.

Mark Slattery at the heart of the defence and Ross Mann as an outlet up front, were also vital to the winners.

The home sides main regret will be the lack of chances created. They had plenty of possession unfortunately most of it stemming from their own defence with Robbie Williams and Pat Mullins always making themselves available, but when they reached the danger zone, they were unable to find the required final pass.

In an opening 45 minutes played in the most in the middle third, Pike looked like they might get through when Evan Patterson got clear on the right but his ball across the goal saw Slattery complete a superb tackle to block Jonathan Grant.

The Fairview defender was again in the right spot when his sliding block denied Colin Daly with the home player’s claims of a hand ball going unheeded.

A free kick from 25 yards by Clyde O’Connell was parried by Gary Neville but Jeffery Judge, following up, blazed the rebound over the top from close range.

The deadlock was broken ten minutes from the break. A foul on the right on Kelleher saw AJ O’Connor delivery a ball into the area where Kelleher got a touch to knock it over the line.

After the break Pike went in search of an equaliser but a couple of Eoin Hanrahan headers just wide of target was as close as they went with the exception of Savage’s save to deny Keith Mawdsley.

Aaron Savage came to gather and punch clear on a couple of occasions to clear the danger but Pike just could not get in behind.

Frustrations came to a head in the dying minutes and Pike were reduced to ten, putting paid to their challenge.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Paddy O'Malley; Pat Mullins; Robbie Williams; Evan Patterson; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Eoin Hanrahan; Wayne Colbert; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Conor Kavanagh; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Keith Mawdsley; Oisin Kelly

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Dermot Fitzgerald; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Clyde O'Connell; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Steven Bradley; Eddie Byrnes; Ross Mann; Robbie Kelleher. Subs: Adam Frahill; Eoin Duff; Liam Byrnes

FAI Under 17 Cup

Aisling Annacotty 4

Shelbourne Academy (Dublin) 1

Aisling Annacotty progressed to the Quarter Finals of the U17 FAI with a 4-1 win over DDSL Premier side Shelbourne Academy in Annacotty on Sunday afternoon. The Dublin outfit went ahead deep in first half when capitalising on some hesitant defending but Aisling were quickly back on terms when Scott McEvoy got on the end of an Eoghan Burke free kick to head home.

Shortly afterwards the home side took the lead when Cillian O’Shea, who worked tirelessly all afternoon was upended in the area and Cian Lynch coolly slotted the resulting penalty.

The second half saw the home side up the pressure and a great break by Ger Quaid was superbly finished by the aforementioned Lynch , curling a sweet finish to the corner of the net.

Try as they may the visitors could not get a foothold back in the game and Cillian O’Shea put the game out of reach when heading home at the back post.

Lawson Cup

Parkville 2

Prospect Priory 4 (AET)

As predicted in the previews, Parkville made it an uncomfortable morning’s work for Premier side Prospect Priory on Sunday.

First half goals from Richie Pearse and Colm O’Brien saw the Division 1B side take a 2-0 half time lead. But for a superb save by Prospect keeper Wayne Mullally it would have been even more embarrassing for Prospect at the break.

A prolonged downpour threw Parkville out of their stride in the second half and when Prospect sprung Cyril Maher, Derek Hanlon and Danny Colbert from the bench their experience did the trick.

James Cleary pulled one back and with ten minutes to play Danny Colbert, not for the first time in his career, was in the right place at the right time to equalise from close range.

Parkville were out on their feet in extra time when Ian Clancy and Dean Glasheen converted to seal Prospect’s passage.

Parkville; Gearoid O'Shea, Michael Blake, Denis Broderick, Ronan Canon, Luke, Bob Collins, Barry O'Sullivan, Ritchie Pearse, Colm O'Brien. Brian Leonard., Paddy Healy, Subs; Shane O'Brien, Cathal Woods, Chris Collins

Prospect Priory: Wayne Mullally; Glen Kelly; Ian Maher; Dean Glasheen; Colin Clancy; Adrian Healy; Chris Hogan; Philip Naughton; Eddie Brazier; Trevor Hogan; James Cleary. Subs: Cyril Maher; Derek Hanlon



Geraldines 5

Corbally Utd 0

Geraldines eased into a third round bout with either Coonagh or Nenagh following their 5-0 win over Corbally on Sunday.

The result suggests a cakewalk for the Premier side but a young Corbally side held them scoreless to half time.

After the break the fitness levels of the home side saw them run in five goals without reply. Former Corbally player Shane Cox opened the scoring and an own goal made it 2-0.

Karl Turner made it three before another former Corbally player, Ian O’Donoghue added a fourth.

Danny O’Neill completed the scoring for the winners.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Morgan Clancy; Paul Fitzgerald; Danny O'Neill; Clifton Carey; Cian Byrnes; Barry Harnett; Shane Cox; Shane Byrne; Karl Turner; Will O'Neill. Subs: Thomas O'Grady; Ross Mitchell; Ian O'Donoghue; Christy O'Neill; Dean McNamara

Corbally Utd; Terry O'Mara, Sean Tracey, Dave Thompson, Liam Broderick, Eoghan Carr, Glen Mitchell, Darragh Reddan, Dave Clery, Cian Moore, Alan O'Doherty, Ollie Phillips, Subs Darragh Varley, Jack Fitzgerald, Nick Ryan



Kilmallock 7

Holycross 1

Kilmallock’s improved form continued on Sunday and Holycross were the unlucky side cross their path. Tommy Heffernan was tormentor in chief with three goals for the winners. Paul Moloney, Killian Hayes, Jake Mulcahy and Ben Quirke completed the scoring.

Kilmallock: Declan Hayes; Anthony Punch; Kieran Stubbins; Jason Lenihan; Anthony Barrett; Jake Mulcahy; Paul Doona; Paul Moloney; Tommy Heffernan; Ben Quirke; Killian Hayes. Subs: John Heffernan; Mark Heffernan; Jack Barry

Holycross; Stephen O’Connell, Martin Carew, Gearoid McCarthy, Niall Hourigan, Cian Madden, Niall O’Riordan, Sean O’Riordan, John Carew, Chris Browne, Tony Burke, Patrick Moloney