SLIDESHOW: Limerick Ladies Footballers win big over Derry

It was all too easy for Limerick's Ladies Football team when they recovered from their opening round defeat against Carlow to trounce Derry in Division Four of the National League this afternoon in Martinstown. (Final score: LIMERICK 5-13 DERRY 0-3)

Playing with a strong wind at their backs, they had racked up 2-4 without reply inside ten minutes and kept up the

pressure to lead by 5-10 to 0-0 at the break. The Ulster side fared better after the break as they struck twice for points put failed to get any closer as Limerick changed almost their entire line-up before the final whistle.

SCORERS, LIMERICK: Katherine Bradshaw 2-3, Amy Ryan, Iris Kennelly 1-2 each, Áine Cunningham 1-1 (0-1 free), Róisín Ambrose 0-2, Cathy Mee, Laura Nash, Shauna Ryan 0-1 eacch;

DERRY: Orlaith O'Kane 0-2 (1 free), Emma McIvor 0-1.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy; Charlotte Walsh, Amy Hanrahan, Rebekah Daly; Shauna Ryan, Niamh McCarthy, Caroline Hickey; Róisín Ambrose, Clíodhna Ní Cheallaigh; Áine Cunningham, Cathy Mee, Aimee O'Brien; Kathleen Bradshaw, Amy Ryan, Irish Kennelly. SUBS: Alannah Russell for Cathy Mee (27 minutes), Rachel O'Dell for Kathleen Bradshaw (27 minutes), Megan O'Shea for Caroline Hickey (half-time), Laura Walsh for Áine Cunningham (half-time), Aoife Corbett for Amy Ryan (half-time), Leah Coughlan for Róisín Ambrose (33 minutes), Maedhbh McNamara for Charlotte Walsh (42 minutes), Rachel Greaney for Clíodhna Ní Cheallaigh (42 minutes), Claire Carmody for Amy Hanrahan (50 minutes), Donna Mulcahy for Rebekah Daly (50 minutes), Kathleen Fitzgibbon for Shauna Ryan (50 minutes), Mai Kennelly for Aimee O'Brien (50 minutes), Róisín O'Malley for Iris Kennelly (50 minutes).



DERRY: Carolyn Burke; Deabhone McElhinney, Hannah Mullan, Sinéad Brady; Catherine McKenna, Nicole Nugent, Anna Bradley; Ciara McGurk, Ciara Lynn; Orlaith O'Kane, Leoni McIlroy, Breen O'Loughlin; Nuala Browne, Emma McIvor, Rhianna Curran.