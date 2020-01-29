SLIDESHOW: Mary I and UL in Fitzgibbon Cup thriller - In Pics

MARY Immaculate College won the all-Limerick Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final derby against UL this Wednesday afternoon.

Extra time was required before the Jamie Wall managed side emerged 2-21 to 1-21 winners in their home ground on the South Circular Road.

Beaten in the final last year, Mary Immaculate College now await Carlow IT or NUI Galway in the last four on February 8.

The Gary Kirby managed UL hit the final three points of the game to force extra time - Mary Immaculate 2-15 UL 1-18.

That was the first time that the game was level.

Then in extra time, UL brought a 1-21 to 2-16 lead into half time.

But UL didn't score in the second half of extra time and Mary Immaculate found five points to earn the derby victory.

UL had a return of 16-points from Cian Darcy - all bar three from frees. He was their only scorer beyond the game's 29th minute.

Mary Immaculate had a return of 0-11 points (10frees) from Cathal Bourke.

With Kyle Hayes out injured, UL had Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) in their line-up and Mary Immaculate had Jason Gilllane (Patrickswell).

It was 2-10 to 1-9 to Mary Immaculate at half time - they had the aid of the first half breeze.

A 10th minute goal from Shane Golden had UL on top in the early exchanges and they were 1-3 to 0-2 clear on 12-minutes.

Points from Bourke kept Mary Immaculate in touch until Gary Cooney had a goal in the 27th minute to move them 1-8 to 1-7 ahead.

Within three minutes, Mary Immaculate had a second goal - Andrew Ormond helping them into a four point interval lead.

On the change of sides, Darcy and Bourke were to account for all bar one score in the second half.

Mary Immaculate looked set for a semi final spot when 2-15 to 1-15 ahead inside the final 10-minutes.

But three in a row from Darcy forced extra time.

In the first added period of 10-minutes, UL moved 1-21 to 2-16 ahead.

But Mary Immaculate soon made up that two point deficit with Tim O'Mahony and Ormond points levelling the game for the third time at 2-18 to 1-21.

Bourke (free), O'Mahony (lineball) and Cooney points then sealed the Mary Immaculate progress back into the final four of the Electric Ireland sponsored Higher Educational Senior Hurling Championship.

SCORERS: Mary Immaculate: Cathal Bourke 0-11 (9frees), Andrew Ormond 1-2, Gary Cooney 1-1, Tim O'Mahony 0-4 (2lineballs), Shane Ryan, Eoghan Cahill (free) and Jason Gillane (free) 0-1 each. UL: Cian Darcy 0-16 (13frees), Shane Golden 1-0, Jake Morris 0-2, Bryan O'Mara, Padraic Campion and Conor O'Callaghan 0-1 each.

MARY IMMACULATE: Jason Gillane (Limerick); Darren Browne (Cork), Darragh Peters (Tipperary), David Prendergast (Waterford); Ray McCormack (Tipperary), Craig Morgan (Tipperary), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare); Eanna McBride (Tipperary), Eoghan Cahill (Offaly); Shane Ryan (Galway), Gary Cooney (Clare), Cathal Bourke (Tipperary), Andrew Ormond (Tipperary), Tim O'Mahony (Cork), Colin O'Brien (Cork). Subs: Adam Ennis (Westmeath) for Darragh Peters, inj (5mins), Michael O'Loughlin (Clare) for David Prendergast (57mins), Philip Wall (Cork) for Diarmuid Ryan (e-t), Darragh Lohan (Clare) for Adam Ennis (17mins, e-t).

UL: Barry Hogan (Tipperary); Conor O'Callaghan (Cork), Michael Carey (Kilkenny), Eddie Gunning (Cork); Brian McGrath (Tipperary), Bryan O'Mara (Tipperary), Padraic Campion (Tipperary); Kevin McDonald (Carlow), Shane Golden (Clare); Padraic O'Loughlin (Clare), Jack Shelly (Tipperary), Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny); Ronan Lynch (Limerick), Jake Morris (Tipperary), Cian Darcy (Tipperary). Subs: Ross Hayes (Clare) for Jack Shelly (39mins), Killian McDermott (Clare) for Ronan Lynch (53mins), Jack Kenny (Galway) for Ross Hayes (e-t), Jack Shelly for Padraic O'Loughlin (h-t, e-t).

REFEREE: Mick Murtagh (Westmeath).