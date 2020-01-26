SLIDESHOW: Limerick junior soccer sides advance in Munster Junior Cup

MFA Cup

Aisling Annacotty 5 Killarney Ath 2

Aisling Annacotty will play the winners of Drinagh Rgs or College Corinthians for a place in the quarter finals of the Munster Junior Cup following their impressive 5-2 win over Killarney Athletic in Annacotty on Saturday evening.

Aisling had the visitors on the back foot from the off with Paudie Walsh, Conor Coughlan and Shane Clarke causing havoc among the defence.

At the other end the Aisling defence was solid, Kennedy N’Dip particularly prominent. The display of youngster Cian Lynch in the middle of the park and the scoring return from injury of Evan O’Connor were further positives for Aisling.

Shane Clarke had a great chance to open the scoring when teed up by Walsh after five minutes but his effort was blocked by keeper Gary Sugrue.

It was temporary relief for the visitors as Aisling opened the scoring after twenty minutes.

Good work in the middle of the park by Thomas Clarke set up the opening for Coughlan who skipped by two defenders before rifling the ball to the top corner.

Another defensive error by the visitors gave Coughlan the opportunity to break clear. His effort was well saved but Paudie Walsh, following up fired home from the rebound.

Aisling as good as wrapped up the tie five minutes from the break when Thomas Clarke rose, unmarked, to head in from Eoghan Burke’s corner kick.

After the break the visitors pushed forward in search of a response and got their reward on the hour mark when excellent work by William Courtney resulted in Kennedy N’dip knocking the ball into his own net in his attempts to clear.

The introduction of Shane Tracey gave Aisling the lift they needed and further goals from fellow substitutes Shane Donegan and Evan O’Connor consolidated the win. A second own goal prove but a late consolation for the visitors.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Graham Burke; Paudie Walsh; Brendan O'Dwyer; Cian Lynch; Eoghan Burke; Conor Coughlan; Shane Clarke. Subs: Shane Tracey; Evan O'Connor; Shane Donegan; Nathan O'Callaghan; Ronan O'Dwyer

Pike Rovers 2 Pearse Celtic 0

Pike Rvs made life difficult for themselves at home to Cork side Pearse Celtic on Sunday afternoon before advancing to the last 16 with a 2-0 win.

Leading through a cracking Shane Walsh goal and under no pressure, The Hoops were reduced to ten allowing the visitors to get back in the tie.

That said Gary Neville hardly had a save t make such was the dominance of Pat Mullins and Eddie O’Donovan at the heart of the Pike rearguard.

Early on Eoin Hanrahan and Colin Daly were running the Cork back ragged although the final telling ball was proving elusive.

The deadlock was broken when Jonathan Grant gathered on the right and played the ball across the 18 yard line. Steve McGann let it run to Shane Walsh ho curled a beauty to the top corner.

The Cork side were a physical outfit and another foul on Wayne Colbert produced a reaction that saw the Pike man leave the field.

With the extra man the Cork side push forward more but invariably got so far before being repelled.

The frustration of the visitors came to the fore and they finished the game with nine players. Paddy O’Malley made certain of the win when he collected from Walsh and lobbed the ball over Ken Murphy in the Celtic goal.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Paddy O'Malley; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Colin Daly; Wayne Colbert; Jonathan Grant; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs: Evan Patterson; Keith Mawdsley

Geraldines 3 Killavilla 2

Geraldines produced a super comeback to defeat Cork side Killavilla in a thrilling cup tie in Garryowen on Sunday afternoon.

Derek Hannon’s men did not have the greatest build up, grieving the death of one of the Clubs stalwarts Papa Ryan, who passed on Monday.

In the end it proved a rallying point for the Dines who as usual drew a big crowd and they were treated to a thrilling cup tie.

It was the perfect start for ‘Dines as they took a fifth minute lead when Danny O’Neill’s inswinging corner deceived all and found the net.

The Cork side were a sticky outfit and were back on level terms just before the break when Bobby Tier was adjudged to have fouled and Tom Lupton converted the resultant spot kick.

Derek Hannon introduced Cian Byrnes and Barry Hartnett at the break and it proved a masterstroke.

Cian Collins and Christy O’Neill both went close but the Cork boys struck again on 63 minutes through Paul Kirwin.

It took ‘Dines just three minutes to get back on level terms. Thomas O’Grady linked up well with Danny O’Neill who whipped a ball into the area for Cian Byrnes to apply the deftest touch to finish to the net.

Killavilla were reduced to ten men on 68 minutes and ‘Dines could smell blood.

They found it two minutes from the end when Christy O’Neill saw his effort rebound off the butt of the upright. A hurried clearance fell to Barry Hartnett 25 yards out and he returned a delightful chip over keeper Joe Brooks to the back of the net to seal a memorable win.

Geraldines: John Ryan; Danny O'Neill; Donie Curtin; Thomas O'Grady; Bobby Tier; Clifton Carey; Shane Cox; Dean McNamara; Shane Byrne; Cian Collins; Christy O'Neill. Subs: Cian Byrnes; Barry Harnett

Fairview Rgs 3 Clonmel Town 1

Fairview started slowly in this and the visitors took full advantage inside 5 minutes.

A long ball was headed away by Aaron Wall, but only as far as C8 who lifted it over the keeper and into the roof of the net for a fine goal

The visitors could have doubled their lead on a couple of occasions in the first half, but spurned both chances allowing Fairview to regain their composure.

Managers Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald made the risky decision of a double substitution on the half hour but it turned out a masterstroke as gave Fairview more balance, and the introduction of Robbie Kelleher proved the perfect foil for Ross Mann.

The Blues went close to an equaliser through Ross Mann but in the end were glad to get in at the break with just a goal between the sides.

A different Fairview emerged after the break and within two minutes of the restart Mann found space on the right, and crossed for Kelliher, who brilliantly stepped over allowing Eddie Byrnes rifle in the equaliser.

Minutes later, 2-0 when Mann, at his marauding best, found more space behind the Clonmel defence and his cross ended in the corner of the net via a slight deflection.

The game was wrapped up when Mann turned provider again, sliding in Kelleher, who finished calmly.

To their credit, Clonmel never gave up but spurned a glorious opportunity late on that would have set up a nervous finish.

Fairview Rgs will play Stradbally of Waterford for a place in the last eight of the competition.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; Jamie Enright; Dermot Fitzgerald; Paul Danaher; Mark Slattery; Jeffery Judge; Steven Bradley; AJ O'Connor; Ross Mann; James Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes.

Subs not used:Scott Kirwin; Robbie Kelleher; Adam Frahill; Liam Byrnes; Eoin Duff

Clonmel Town: Fergal Warren, Graham Guiry, Adrian Cleere, Alan Lonergan, Cillian Crowe, Keith Browne, Keith Curry, Jamie Aherne, Evan McGuire, Rhys O’Regan, Conor O’Sullivan, Subs Stephen Kelly

Regional Utd B 1 Macroom A 1(Regional won 5-4 on pens aet)

Regional Utd B caused the shock of the round beating Cork Premier outfit Macroom A to join their A team in the last 16 of the competition.

It is a marvellous achievement for the club to have such representation and its an indicator of how things are progressing at the Dooradoyle club.

A side comprised mainly of youngster who came up through the ranks guided by veteran goalkeeper and captain JJ Hartigan who played his part with a number of key saves.

It was midfielder Aaron O’Hanlon who took the man of the match honours with a superb display. He has been immense all season for the Division 1B leaders and took it to another level on Sunday.

The Cork side opened on the front foot and at times Regional were under fierce pressure.

Mark Corrigan gave the visitors the lead and but for a number of saves by Hartigan it would have been much worse by the break.

The half time team talk worked wonders as Regional came out recharged for the second half and dominated the opposition. Eoghan Killian went close with a good effort and the post denied Jamie Cross from six yards.

United got their reward and it was route one. Hartigan’s long kick out saw Ben Carew race through and fire in the equaliser.

Extra time followed with neither side able to make the breakthrough and sp penalties were called for.

JJ Hartigan came up trumps again saving Macroom’s fourth effort and fittingly Aaron O’Hanlon slotted in the fifth and decisive kick.

A trip to the legendary St Michaels is the Bee’s reward.

Regional Utd B; JJ Hartigan, Sam Gleeson, Steven Gleeson, Bill Phelan, Cian Cusack, Ian Downes, Mark O’Connor, Aaron O’Hanlon, Jeff Mannion, Jamie Cross, Ben Carew, Subs Eoghan Killian, Alex Angland, Evans Ezekannagha

Tuohy Cup

Ballynanty Rovers 2 Kilmallock 0

Ballynanty Rvs qualified for the final of the Premier League Tuohy Cup on Thursday evening with a 2-0 win over Kilmallock at local headquarters.

Balla will be looking to inscribe their name on the trophy for the first time in 13 years when they take on the winners of the other semi involving Pike and Fairview.

Balla’s delight with reaching the decider should not hide their struggle to get the team firing on all cylinders. They struggled at times against a Kilmallock side mired in the relegation dogfight.

The county side played very well but were unable to convert the chances they created.

Balla hardly tested Kilmallock keeper Charlie O’Shea in the opening 45 minutes with Jason Heffernan dictating matter at the heart of the Kilmallock rearguard.

The second half saw a little improvement for the City side and they took the lead from a set piece when Kevin Nolan met Derek Daly’s corner kick to send a glancing header in at the front post.

You felt Balla would push on from here but in fact it was Kilmallock who pushed forward, Balla relying on breakaways in search of a second.

The crucial second arrived with only a couple of minutes remaining. Adrian Power put clear by Dave Donnan before pulling the ball across the face of goal for the unmarked Conor Ellis to fire in his 35th goal of the season to seal the win.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Kieran Hanlon; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Derek Daly; Conor Ellis; Kevin Nolan; Adrian Power. Subs: Ousman Daboe; David Donnan

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Anthony Barrett; Kieran Stubbins; Bennie Burke; Jason Heffernan; Anthony Punch; Killian Hayes; Jack Barry; Eoin Burchill; Jake Mulcahy; Paul Moloney. Subs: Jack McGuire; Dave Todd

Round Up

Charleville had a great win in the Munster Youth Cup winning 4-1 at Cork side St Mary’s.

Goals from Stephen Walsh Cian McNamara and Tiernan Hanley had Charleville three to the good before the home side pulled one back. Enda Sheedy restored the three goal advanatge which the held to the final whistle.

Caherdavin did not have such luck going down 5-3 in an ill tempered affair. Kane Connolly scored three for the Limerick side.

In the Lawson Cup Hyde Rgs scored a 4-2 win over a bang in form Caherconlish XI.

Aaron Power and Philip Mulready scored for the home side but a hat trick from Ben Kennedy and one from Steven Fitzmaurice sealed Hyde’s progress where they will meet Aisling A in the next round.

Wembley Rvs advanced in the Open Cup with a 4-1 win over Lisnagryt. Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Ivan Lancaster and a brace from Shane Garry did the business. Jordan Clancy netted for Lisnagry.

Charleville picked up three valuable points in their bid to return to the top flight when they came from a goal down to beat Fairview Rgs B in an incident packed game.

The result coupled with Moyross being held scoreless by Newport means Charleville take over top spot in the table.

AJ Moloney’s goal had the Cork side a goal to the good at half time but goals from Antone McMahon and Adam O’Regan saw the visitors turn the tie in their favour. However two red cards for the Blues gave the home side the impetus and on 82 minutes Darren Casey levelled the game.

Six Minutes later AJ Moloney scored his second to give the home side a memorable win.

Moyross had keeper Mike O’Donoghue to thank for a number of superb saves to keep Newport at bay in an end to end scoreless draw.

In the Premier A Cup goals from Kevin o Connell, Conor Laffan and Shane Kelly saw Carew Park past Corbally. up

Chris Browne and Sean O’Riordan netted for Holycross while Lorcan Feeney and Christian Kerley scored for Athlunkard before the latter progress on penalties.

Penalties also saw Cappamore through against Murroe. Joe Lonergan and Liam Quinn scored for the respective sides in a 1-1 draw.

In Division 1A Barry Gibbons scored the only goal of the game as Southend beat Star Rvs in Southill while in Div 1B Pallas and Glenview played out a draw. Dillon Holmes and Sean Keane were on the mark.

Northside move to the top of the table in Division 2B following a 4-0 win over Coonagh B. Mark Reddan, Shane Guerin, Jeffrey O’Donnell, his 13th of the season and Simon Keating obliged.

Parkville B beat Kilfrush thanks to a hat trick from Danny McDonagh and a brace from Paul Scales.

Caledonians leapfrog Mungret into second place in Division 3 following a 3-2 win on Sunday. Vitalie Alcedarevschi and Keith McNicholas netted for Mungret but goals from Kian Cilleen, Stephen Wallace and Andrew Brosnahan sealed the Cals win.