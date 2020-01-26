SLIDESHOW: Limerick 20/20 Vision Book Launch

GAA President John Horan was the guest of honour as 20/20 Vision - Hurling and Limerick was officially launched this week.

The new Limerick hurling book is written by Ciaran Crowe and Joe Lyons - the duo behind the hugely popular Green & White magazine and the authors of At Last, which chronicled Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winning season.

The official launch took place in the Kilmurry Lodge Hotel before a large attendance.

20/20 Vision - Hurling and Limerick is over 250 pages of informative reading for followers of hurling.

The 2019 inter-county season is reviewed but there are also another two crucial parts to this new book - one is a most informative statistics section relating to Limerick hurling and the other look at coaching of the game of hurling. This sector is based around work previously written but unprinted by Michael O'Grady, and Ciaran Crowne and Joe Lyons have updated with a modern viewpoint.

20/20 Vision is available at a cost of €20 in shops across Limerick and online from O’Mahonys.