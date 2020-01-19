SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

MFA Cup - Fairview Rgs 3 Athlunkard Villa A 0

Fairview Rgs made it two wins in 72 hours when they followed up their Tuohy Cup win on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Athlunkard Villa on Sunday.

The Premier A side put up a great challenge and caused plenty of problems for the home side but in the end the firepower of the Premier League leaders proved too much.

Robbie Kelleher gave Fairview the lead from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the area.

After the break substitute Conor McCormack doubled the advantage, getting on the end of Eddie Byrnes delivery to score.

The scoring was completed when AJ O’Connor intercepted a back pass to fire past Alan Jennings in the Villa goal.

Fairview’s reward is a home tie with Clonmel Town next Sunday.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; Brian Fitzgerald; Liam Byrnes; Paul Danaher; Mark Slattery; Steven Bradley; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; James Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher. Subs: Conor McCormack; Scott Kirwin; Thomas Byrnes; Clyde O'Connell

Alan Jennings , Shane Cope, Jamie Kerley, Paul O’Riordan, Alan Colbert, Lorcan Feeney, Ray Kerley, Lincoln Lohan, Elimar Rodrigues, Danny Taylor, Ernest Nacaj, Subs; Darren Bridges, James Ring, Caoimhin Robinson.



Cappamore 0 Regional Utd 10

Regional United eased to victory in their Munster tie with Cappamore.

The Premier A side could not live with their illustrious opponents whio ran in goals at will.

Shane Dillon was tormentor in chief scoring five times (only Conor Ellis and Jon Grant have scored more than him in the top flight).

Donal O’Connell scored three while Kieran O’Connell and an own goal made up the tally.

As a result Regional are the first Limerick side to reach the last 16 where they will play Coachford or Cashel for a place in the quarter finals.

Cappamore; Johnny Barrett, Kieran Hanley, Brian o Leary, Josh Quinn, Shane Ryan, Denis Leonard, Michael Buckley, David Buckley, Rob McLoughlin, John Ryan, Joe Lonergan, Subs Paddy Byrnes, Aaron Daly

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Ross Fitzgerald; Sean Madigan; Oisin Hassett; Thomas O'Connor; Edward O'Dwyer; Ewan O'Brien; Kieran O'Connell; Willie Griffin; Donal O'Connell; Shane Dillon. Subs: Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar

Lawson Cup

Pike Rovers 3 Pallasgreen 1

With the weather decimation the morning program, many headed to the Pike field, one of the few games locally to beat the frost. However the action did little to warm the spectators who braved the elements as Pike eased to a win over a hard working Pallas XI.

Not for the first time Pallas goalkeeper Declan O’Connor stood between his side and a hiding at the hands of the Hoops, saving time and again to deny the Premier side.

Straight from the off Pike had the visitors pinned into their last third but their final ball was disappointing.

The deadlock eventually was broken after 17 minutes and had a touch of fortune attached. Paddy O’Malley’s inswinging free kick through a crowded goalmouth kept O’Connor unsighted in the Pallas goal until it was too late as the ball nestled into the bottom corner.

At the other end Barry Guerin was forced into a double take to deny Adam Keogh on the line.

Eoin Hanrahan doubled Pike lead before half time when Pallas failed to clear his initial effort and it proved costly as the towering striker fired in at the second attempt from close range.

Pallas emerged in the second half ho[ping to keep the Premier side at bay but within a few minutes it was 3-0. Paddy O’Malley’s pinpoint delivery was headed in at the back post for Hanrahan’s second.

Pallas’ expected collapse never materialised and ten minutes later Seamus Mulcahy scored a superb free kick from 25 yards to reduce the deficit.

A number of superb saves by O’Connor denied Hanrahan, Oisin Kelly, Jonathan Grant, Keith Mawdsley and Brian O’Callaghan as the game petered out.

Pike Rovers: Barry Guerin; Evan Patterson; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Oisin Kelly; Steve McGann; Jason Mullins; Eoin Hanrahan; Keith Mawdsley; Paddy O'Malley. Subs: Shane Walsh; Jonathan Grant; Brian O'Callaghan

Pallasgreen; Declan O'Connor, Andrew Hartigan, Duane Carroll, Eamon Hanley, Mick Gammell, Conor McCarthy, Adam Keogh, Vinnie Ryan, Seamus Mulcahy, David Ryan, Eddie Mulcahy, Subs; Dylan Holmes, Robbie Holmes

Aisling Annacotty 2 Charleville 1

As expected Aisling did not get an easy ride against Premier A high flyers Charleville. However Mike Aherne’s men showed plenty of character to bounce from from a goal down to win the tie 2-1.

Considering their Tuohy Cup defeat a few days earlier, the Annacotty side could have felt sorry for themselves but instead they rolled up the sleeves to record a good win.

Aj Moloney was fouled by goalkeeper Brian O’Connor, giving Mark Kavanagh the chance to put the visitors in front from the spot, from which he duly obliged.

Aisling were back on terms when a clever back heel by top scorer Shane Clarke found the target.

Before the break the pendulum had moved towards Aisling when Paudie Walsh scored from close range.

The second half proved a hard fought affair with defenses emerging on top

Resulting in a win for the Premier side.

Aisling’s reward is a home tie versus Hyde Rgs or Caherconlish with the winners reaching the last eight.

Aisling; Brian O’Connor, Kennedy Ndip, Nathan O’Callaghan, Thomas Clarke, Graham Bourke, Killian Moloney, Brendan O’Dwyer, Shane Donegan, Paudie Walsh, Conor Coughlan, Shane Clarke, Subs Eoghan Burke, Cian Lynch, Ronan O’Dwyer, Rian Brady

Charleville; James Angland, James Horgan, Darren Butler, Shane Crowley Gavin Mullins, Sean McCormack, Gary Ward, Mark Kavanagh, Cian McNamara, Darren Casey, AJ Moloney



Knockainey 6 Star Rvs 0

Knockainey’s improved form continued on Sunday when they defeated a good Star Rvs XI by six goals.

Nick Hayes (2), Danny Holten, Dermot Walsh, Joe Fogarty and Mike Leahy scored.



Patrickswell 2 Caherdavin Celtic 5

Caherdavin beat Division 1A side Patrickswell 5-2 to set up a last 16 clash with Knockainey.

Sean Dooley scored both for the ‘Well cut Celtic ran in five through Cian O’Rahilly (2), Cian Williams, Dylan Cronin and Keith O’Shea.

Tuohy Cup

Fairview Rgs 2 Aisling Annacotty 2 (Fairview won 4-1 on pens aet)

Fairview Rgs qualified for a semi final tilt with Pike Rvs in the Tuohy Cup following their penalty shoot out win over Aisling in the last eight on Thursday evening.

Things did not look too rosey for the Blues who trailed 2-0 after seven minutes and were still a goal down with the final whistle looming before super sub Robbie Kelleher came to their rescue with an equaliser to send the game to extra time. Penalties ensued and Fairview kept their nerve to progress.

The game was only five minutes old when Aisling broke the deadlock. Aaron Murphy kept his cool to race in behind the defence before rounding the keeper to score against his former club.

With Fairview still reeling from conceding, they were dealt another blow two minutes later when Shane Clarke took advanatge of a poor clearance to score a second for Mike Aherne’s side.

Fairview responded well and had John Mullane went close to reducing the deficit before AJ O’Connor succeeded in that front. Dermot Fitzgerald played the through ball and when the Aisling defence backed off, O’Connor fired home from 15 yards.

The second half saw Fairview on the front foot from the off. Solid defending organised by Tom Clarke and by Brendan O’Dwyer in front of the back four frustrated the ‘View and it looked like they would hold until the 88th minute when the ball fell to Robbie Kelleher in the are and he coolly slotted the ball across the keeper into the far corner.

Extra time failed to separate the sides and in the resulting penalty shoot out, Fairview scored four with Aaron Wall saving twice to seal the win.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; Mark Slattery; Jamie Enright; Clyde O'Connell; Dermot Fitzgerald; Adam Frahill; John Mullane; Steven Bradley; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; AJ O'Connor.

Subs not used:Jeffery Judge; Robbie Kelleher; Paul Danaher; Eddie Byrnes

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Billy McNamara; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Graham Burke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Shane Donegan; Eoghan Burke; Aaron Murphy; Shane Clarke; Rian Brady. Subs: Paudie Walsh; Nathan O'Callaghan; Tommy Canty; Darragh Murray; Anthony Larbryts

Roundup



The Premier A O’Halloran Cup kicked off on Sunday with a thrilling game that saw Hill Celtic turn over a 3-1 deficit to win by the odd goal in seven.

Dean Mitchell (2), Johnny Corbett and Calvin Moran scored the winning goals.

Castle Rvs return to the top of the table in Division 1A thanks to a 4-3 win over Geraldines on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 2-0, Rovers made a great comeback to take the spoils. Micheal Ryan, Craig McNamara, Mike O’Brien and Caimin Barrett scored for the winners.

Niall Benson, Joe McNamara and Pádraig Real responded for ‘Dines.

Division 1B leaders Regional Utd were made pull out all the stops to edge past Newport at the Tipperary venue.

Regional Utd B helped by an own goal also had scores from Jeff Mannion, Ben Carew and Jack O’Donovan while Newport responded through Colin Coleman (2) and Nathan Hartigan.

In Division Thee Mungret Reg C raised a few eyebrows with a convincing 5-1 win over runaway leaders Moyross. Denis Giltenane (2), Thomas Moynihan, Niall Gibbons and Eanna Kennedy secured the win.

Athlunkard Villa went down at home to Nenagh for whom Connie O’Reilly, John Mitchell, Diarmuid Fitzpatrick, Kieran O Donoghue and an own goal obliged.

Cian O’Grady was on the mark for Dromore but two goals apiece form Steve Daly and Chris Carew gave Murroe C the spoils.

In the local derby between Newport and Lisnagry, the latter emerged on top thanks to scores from Thomas Hogan, Tristan O’Sullivan, Niall McGrath and Aaron Farrell.

In the Ger Ryan Youth Cup Murroe beat Corbally Utd 4-1 thanks in large part to a hat trick from Jack O’Carroll. Jay Ryan also netted for the winners.

On Saturday evening Charleville AFC hit Mungret Reg for six courtesy of Enda Sheedy 2, Joey Herbert 2, Tiernan Hanley and James Horgan.