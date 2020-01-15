Limerick's Andrew Murphy looks to build on 2019 racing season

Limerick's Andrew Murphy, 27, has been motorcycle racing for over seven years, three of those years at Mondello Park, winning the Superbike Cup Championship in 2017.

The 2018 season saw the Abbeyfeale man have somewhat of a difficult year following a motorcycle accident which resulted with a badly damaged motorbike, but thankfully no injuries.

The 2019 season did not as planned either, as in the Masters Superbike championship in April Andrew had a massive 'high side' throwing him into the air. Luckily, the rider himself only suffered a small injury to his foot however his motorbike had been badly damaged from the accident.

As the next round approached, Andrew, who had thought his season was over, received a genorous offer from Philip Case of PCRS Bikesport, an Ohlins Ambassador, who offered Andrew the loan of his R6 motorbike to compete in the Supersport Class.

The class of Murphy began to shine through as he qualified second and secured third place in all three races; all on bike be had never ridden before.

The 2019 season was beginning to look like it was going to end in a way no one could have imagined judging by its beginning. Murphy finished the 2019 season in second place on a massive high. The second place is even more impressive when you consider the Limerick based rider rode the first three races of the Supersport class on a stock bike that he had never rode before.

With the adversity of the 2018 and 2019 seasons behind him Murphy now looks forward to what should be an exciting 2020 on the track. Remember the name.....