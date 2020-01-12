SLIDESHOW: Fairview and Pike advance in FAI Junior Cup

Fairview Rgs 3 St John Bosco 0

FAIRVIEW Rgs qualified for the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup with a comfortable win over a game St John Bosco XI side at the Fairgreen on Sunday.

Rather than make it a comfortable afternoon for Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald, Fairview missed a host of first half chances and just before the break suffered a red card to set up a nervous second half.

In the end they need not have worried as they continued to dominate after the restart and added another couple to win with ease.

The home side were on the front foot from the off and the visitors were struggling to come to terms with Ross Mann and James Fitzgerald.

However they squandered great chances from Eddie Byrnes, Mann and Jeffery Judge before breaking the deadlock on 17 minutes.

John Mullane played the ball to the feet of Mann in the area and his clever back heel presented Fitzgerald with the chance and he fired high into the net from 6 yards.

Just before the break Fitzgerald saw red for his reaction to a challenge to send the sides in on a sour note.

After the break Fairview continued to dominate and they were two to the good within five minutes. Ross Mann was tripped in the area and Clyde O’Connell converted the spot kick.

Mann wrapped up a fine performance when he netted the final goal five minutes later ending a mazy run by rounding the keeper to shoot into an empty net.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Liam Byrnes; Clyde O'Connell; Mark Slattery; Eddie Byrnes; John Mullane; Steven Bradley; Jeffery Judge; Ross Mann; James Fitzgerald.

Suncroft 1 Pike Rvs 3

Pike Rvs ensured we have two Limerick sides in the last 16 of the National competition when they made the trip to Kildare a worthwhile one, winning 3-1 against local side Suncroft FC.

Little was know of the opposition going into the tie and they proved a formidable opposition causing Pike plenty of anguish before the Limerick side pulled clear.

Pike started well and Steven McGann was denied a first minute goal with a clearance off the line by Gary Scully.

Pike continued to press and got their reward on 13 minutes when Jonathan Grant put Evan Patterson through to score.

Player manager Robbie Williams went close from a long range free kick five minutes later but the home side began to find their feet.

A rather dubious penalty kick presented Suncroft with a spot kick to level the tie and Ray Coleman made no mistake.

Pike responded well and Grant had a header cleared off the line, Eoin Hanrahan went close with a shot to ensure the sides went in all square at the break.

After the restart Pike were on the back foot as the home side piled on the pressure but a solid defence were doing their job.

Steven McGann had a great chance to restore Pike’s lead but blazed over and a frustrating afternoon got even more so for the talented midfielder when he picked up a second yellow card midway through the half.

Pike got the breakthrough with 15 minutes to play when Shane Walsh’s free kick was bundled in at the second attempt by Williams.

Substitute Keith Mawdsley made certain of the win when he got the important third goal when he closed down the keeper and outpaced the defence to fire into an empty net.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Paddy O'Malley; Robbie Williams; Pat Mullins; Eoin Hanrahan; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Wayne Colbert; Evan Patterson; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Jason Mullins; Keith Mawdsley.

Crumlin Utd 5 Coonagh Utd 1

Coonagh Utd bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup on Saturday evening when they came up against a bang in-form Crumlin Utd XI in Dublin.

In horrific conditions of wind and rain Coonagh started brightly working up the first chance of the game but Eddie Radcliffe fired just wide of the near post from an acute angle after five minutes.

Seven minutes later the home side showed how it was done when Conor Mooney finished off the first chance they created from a corner kick.

On the 23rd minute a sweeping cross field ball was beautifully controlled by the Jon O’Donoghue at the right hand corner of the the box who knocked it up to himself to volley in the one movement across the keeper into the far top corner a phenomenal finish.

Five minutes later Coonagh were back in the game. Winning a fourth corner kick, floated in by Martin Deady and finished at the back post into the roof of the net by Gordon McKevitt.

Coonagh went within a whisker of tying up the game when Will Brick let fly from 25 yards which hit the underside of the bar and bounced down only to see the assistant referee wave play on.

With three minutes left in the first half Coonagh were hit with a sucker punch when, against the run of play, Mooney scored again to take a two goal in at the break.

The second half was nip and tick for long periods but with 13 minutes remaining Mooney completed his hat trick from a softly awarded spot kick.

Crumlin scored again with the last kick of the game to put a slanted view on the result when David Dempsey netted which did not reflect the efforts of the Limerick side who had fine performances from Sean O’Dwyer, Seamus Maloney and Eoin Martin in particular.

Crumlin Utd: Caolon Kelly; Kyle Dunphy; Dean Long; Josh O'Toole; Steve Best; Conor Mooney; Lee Gibson; Dylan Whelan; Micky Cregan; Jon O'Donoghue; Liam Foley. Sub: Dave Dempsey

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Seamus Moloney; Martin Deady; Sean O'Dwyer; Joey Sheehan; Eoin Martin; Gordon McKevitt; William Brick; Ger Myles; Eddie Radcliffe; Eoghan O'Neill. Subs: Darren Martin; Ian Considine; Andrew Leydon; Liam Morris; Luke Doherty.

Usher Celtic 5 Regional Utd 3

Regional Utd exited the competition despite putting up a great battle with one of the favourites for the tournament Usher Celtic.

Regional took the lead through Donal O’Connell but the Dublin side turned it around with scores from Jordan Buckley and Calvin Douglas to take the lead.

Buckley scored a third for the home side and Douglas scored a fourth from the spot but on both occasions they were hauled back with scores from David and Andy Cowpar to leave one between the sides.

With Regional chasing the game they were hit on the break when Stephen Donnelly completed the scoring.

Premier League

Janesboro 2 Ballynanty Rvs 3

Ballynanty Rvs did what was required to get the result to put them into second place in the Premier League when they pipped Janesboro by the odd goal in five at Pearse Stadium on Sunday morning.

Form going into the game suggested Balla would ease to victory but any such thoughts, if they were harbored by the visitors, were dispelled rapidly.

Much has been made of ‘Boro ‘s travails but on Sunday they showed great character and resolve despite leaving the field with nothing to show for their efforts.

Balla were not up for the game and struggled with their passing and finishing.

That said they too showed a steeliness that got them the required result.

Janesboro took the lead after ten minutes when Aaron Grant’s delivery from a corner kick was allowed bobble around the box and Conor Lynch made a nuisance of himself to force the ball over the line.

The veteran striker should be a role model to any young player. His longevity is fueled this year with a desire to help out his club, but he still possess the silky skills and craft that made him one of the best strikers the league has seen.

Balla puffed and panted in search of an equaliser and they were gifted a penalty on the half hour mark when Kevin Nolan was upended. Conor Ellis converted the spot kick.

Janesboro’s confidence ebbed visually but they recovered to go in all square at the break.

Ellis scored his second to give Balla the lead on the hour mark with a sweetly struck free kick from 25 yards.

Once again Lynch proved hos worth scoring to tie the game at 2-2 but Balla were not done and when Derek Daly delivered a corner into the ‘Boro area a fortunate deflection off a defender saw the ball evade Tommy Holland into the net.

It was a harsh way to lose out for the home side but manager Shane O’Hanlon will take heart from the performance.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Jack Cross; Aidan Hurley; Aaron Fitzgerald; Aaron Grant, Arron Nunan; Conor Lynch; Samuel Ogiandare; Jason Doyle; Alex Mason; Stephen Vickery. Sub: Adam Dore

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Dan Lucey; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Ronan Ryan; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Derek Daly; Conor Ellis; Adrian Power; Kevin Nolan. Subs: Ger Higgins; Ousman Daboe; David Donnan