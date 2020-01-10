SLIDESHOW: Blackrock GAA club victory dinner

On Friday night January 3, the Victory Dinner dance was held in the Woodlands where a lively 170 patrons celebrated until early morning. Blackrock members were joined by County Chairman John Cregan and the Limerick Senior Captain Declan Hannon for the presentation of medals and awards.

MC for the night was Seoirse Bulfin who entertained all with his stories. The team were presented by their medals by Declan Hannon, the man of the match awards and player of the year awards were presented by John Cregan who gave an uplifting speech as we all look forward to the year ahead.

Senior player of the year Dave Moloney

Young player of the year Marty Farrell

Most improved player Simon Hennessy

Man of the Match v Mungret Dylan Dawson

Man of the Match v Kildimo Pallaskenry Paudie Leahy

Man of the Match V Kildimo Pallaskenry replay Dave Moloney

Man of the Match V Fr O’Neill’s Ruairi O’Shaughnessy

There were awards also for outstanding contribution to the club for Lotto coordinator Breda Walsh, Breed Sheedy and Brendan O’Brien which were presented by Club Chairman Fintan Leahy.

Presentations were made to Richie McCarthy and Jimmy Quilty Jnr who won Munster medals with Limerick in 2019 and tributes were made to Richie McCarthy as he retires from Limerick Senior hurling but thankfully not from the club.

The club would like to offer many thanks to everyone who supported the night and we thank the photographers Ita West and John Mortell for the lovely photos on the night. Thanks also were given to the Woodlands for a lovely venue and dinner.