SLIDESHOW: Monaleen GAA Road Hurling 2019
As ever 2019 saw another running of the Monaleen GAA club road hurling competition. A large number of teams took part once more on a route from Kilonan all the way back to Morrission's Bar for refreshments.
09/01/2020
Search our Archive
As ever 2019 saw another running of the Monaleen GAA club road hurling competition. A large number of teams took part once more on a route from Kilonan all the way back to Morrission's Bar for refreshments.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on