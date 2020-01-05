SLIDESHOW: Fairview Rangers stay top of Limerick's Premier League

League Games

Geraldines 0

Fairview Rgs 3

Premier League leaders Fairview Rgs showed no ill affects from the Christmas break when they increased their lead at the top of the table following an impressive 3-0 win over challengers Geraldines in Garryowen.

If the Blues were tuned in for the action, the same cannot be said of their hosts who paid for a sluggish start by conceding within a minute of the start.

While the ‘Dines did get to grips with the game as it progressed they were unable to match the finishing of their guests.

The pace of James Fitzgerald and Ross Mann kept the ‘dines defence on tender hooks throughout and with Steven Bradley bossing midfield it was an uphill struggle for Derek Hannon’s men.

Danny O’Neill and Bobby Tier were a match for their opponents while Cian Collins never gave up the ghost at the other end.

The spectators had barely “taken their seats” when Fairview found the net. A good run and cut inside by Fitzgerald saw him tee up Jeffery Judge who superbly fired to the net.

It was a body blow to the home side and 15 minutes later it got even worse when Fitzgerald picked out Mann who exchanged passes with Eddie Byrnes before cutting the ball back across John Ryan into the far corner to make it 2-0.

Shane Byrne struck the Fairview crossbar from a free kick and at the other end Mann was denied a second by the upright.

The frame of the goal came to ‘Dines assistance after the break, denying Judge and Fitzgerald but the visitors were not to be denied a third and it arrived when AJ O’Connor bounced on a clearance to drill the ball home from the edge of the box.

Geraldines: John Ryan; Danny O'Neill; Morgan Clancy; Thomas O'Grady; Bobby Tier; Christy O'Neill; Cian Byrnes; Dean McNamara; George Daffy; Cian Collins; Shane Byrne. Subs: Will O'Neill; Kevin Barry; Cian O'Donoghue

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Liam Byrnes; Clyde O'Connell; Mark Slattery; Steven Bradley; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Eddie Byrnes; Ross Mann; James Fitzgerald. Subs: Thomas Byrnes; Conor McCormack; Brian Fitzgerald; John Mullane; Paul Danaher v

Aisling Annacotty 0

Pike Rovers 1

With Ballynanty Rvs in Lawson Cup action, Pike Rvs took advantage to move into second place, two point behind Fairview with a game less played, following a hard earned win over Aisling in Annacotty.

Former Aisling favourite Keith Mawdsley scored the only goal of the game minutes after the restart.

In the opening half Paudie Walsh saw hi effort come back off the Pike crossbar while after the goal Steven McGann went within a whisker on a couple of occasions for the Hoops.

Mawdsley’s goal was the difference in injury time but Pike needed a brilliant save by Gary Neville to secure the points.

Awaiting the final whistle Aisling were awarded a free kick and Cian Lynch’s delivery picked out Shane Clarke who let fly with a left foot volley that saw the Pike net minder somehow change direction to tip the ball to safety.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Graham Burke; Cian Lynch; Brendan O'Dwyer; Conor Coughlan; Paudie Walsh; Eoghan Burke; Shane Clarke. Subs: Shane Donegan; Aaron Murphy; Billy McNamara; Conor Arthur

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Wayne Colbert; Pat Mullins; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Evan Patterson; Paddy O'Malley; Jonathan Grant; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Eddie O'Donovan; Jason Mullins; Oisin Kelly

Nenagh AFC 6

Janesboro 2

Nenagh scored their best win of the season on Sunday when they hit the champions, Janesboro for six at the Tipperary venue.

The home side were out of the traps like a flash and raced into a three goal lead thanks to goals from Alex Gardos (2) and Matt Claxton.

Janesboro responded gamely and two goals from Arron Nunan brought the deficit to one.

The Tipperary side upped the temp in the second half and ran in three goals without reply. The impressive Francis Munsterberg scored twice while Gardos completed his hat trick.

Nenagh AFC: Cillian Fitzpatrick; Craig Hilmi; Ciaran O'Reilly; Bryan McGee; Matt Claxton; Francis Munsterberg; Dylan Sheehan; Alex Gardos; Luke Kennedy; Alan Sheehan; Eoin Coffey. Subs: Adam Ryan; Nathan Kelly; Declan O'Meara

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Jack Cross; Jason Cross; Lee O'Mara; Aidan Hurley; Samuel Ogiandare; Pat Boyle; Stephen Vickery; Arron Nunan; Conor Lynch; Aaron Fitzgerald. Subs; Jason Doyle

Lawson Cup

Kilfrush 2

Regional Utd 5

As expected Kilfrush put up a great challenge at home to Regional Utd before bowing out in their Lawson Cup opener.

The Division 1A side, flying in their own League, saw their hopes take a dip when Donal O’Connell put the Premier side in front.

However a goal from Kevin Meade levelled the tie and after the break David Hannon scored for the home side to set up a potential shock.

However the goal shook Regional out of their slumber and a three goal burst courtesy of Kieran O’Connell (2) and Willie Griffin changed the complexion of the tie.

O’Connell scored his second late on to put a gloss on the scoreline.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Sean Madigan; Thomas O'Connor; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Donal O'Connell; Edward O'Dwyer; Willie Griffin; Kieran O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald.

Subs not used:Shane Dillon

Ballynanty Rovers 8

Carew Park 0

As expected a very young Carew Park XI were no match for the mighty Ballynanty Rvs at LIT on Sunday.

Dylan Kelly Higgins scored a hat trick for the Premier side who had further goals from Derek Daly (2), Kevin Nolan (2) and Kieran Hanlon.

Ballynanty Rovers: Adam O'Doherty; Ger Higgins; Dan Lucey; Ken Meehan; Michael Guerin; Kevin Nolan; Derek Daly; Ousman Daboe; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Kieran Hanlon; Conor Ellis. Subs: Ronan Ryan; Stephen McNamara

Inter County Youths

Limerick DL 8

Kerry DL 0

Inter County Youth holders Limerick DL, gave firm indication they have no intention of letting go of their title when they began the defence of their trophy with an 8-0 win over their Kerry counterparts.

Martin Sugrue’s side displayed all the same characteristics that saw them crowned National Champions last year and the squad he has assembled this time out look focused on the job at hand.

Right from the off they were on top against the Kerry lads although it took nearly 40 minutes before Limerick broke the deadlock. Shay McCarthy put Ger Quaid away and his delivery was met by Eoin Duff to open the scoring.

Minutes later Duff doubled the lead when he latched onto Ronan O’Dwyer’s through ball.

Limerick emerged in the second half determined to make their advantage count and the flood gates opened.

Duff completed his hat trick, Ben O’Shaughnessy scored a brace while

Jamie Griffin, Ethan O Sullivan and Ronan O’Dwyer completed the rout.

Limerick DL; Sean Hamm (Aisling), Joe Kavanagh (Charleville),Sean Connolly (Fairview), Scott Kirwin(Fairview), Shay McCarthy (Fairview), Jake Dillon (Newport), Dylan O’Sullivan (Fairview), Ger Quaid (Aisling), Ethan O’Sullivan (Fairview), Eoin Duff (Fairview), Ronan O’Dwyer (Aisling), Cian Fitzgerald (Fairview), Subs; Jamie Griffin (Fairview), Ben O'Shaughnessy (Aisling), David Power (Hill Celtic), Sean Ezekannagha (Fairview), Eoghan Burke (Aisling), Kane Connolly (Caherdavin), Dylan O’Sullivan

Round Up

Athlunkard Villa did it the hard way before advancing in the Lawson Cup at the expense of Summerville.

Rovers were two goals head at the break courtesy of Steve Gibbons and Peadar O’Ruaric.

The half time team talk did the job as the Premier A side ran in six second half goals to salvage the win. Summerville 2

Ernest Macig and Shane Cope scored two apiece. Danny Taylor and Christian Kerley made up the total for the winners.

Hill Celtic with a brace from Ken Nealon led Corbally Utd 2-1 with ten minutes remaining but a great comeback saw Corbally advance thanks to scores from Scott Fitzgerald (2), Alan O'Doherty and Kevin Burke.

Moyross led Caledonians 3-0 with scores from Colm O'Mahoney, new signing Cian Power and Craig Collopy before a brace from Nicky O’Connell set up a thrilling climax which Moyross just edged.

Division 2A side Caherconlish caused another surprise beating high flying Premier A side Murroe after extra time. David Corbett scored twice for the winners with Mark Ryan also getting in on the act. William Clohessy and Diarmuid Ahern replied for Murroe.

Division 2B side Northside caused the shock of the day when they knocked out Premier A side Cappamore by the odd goal in five.

Rob McLoughlin and Dave Dave Buckley scored for the county side but a brace from William Meehan and a goal from Shane Guerin secured the win.

Newport eased past Abbey Rvs with scores from Brian O'Sullivan (5), Matt Connolly (2), Kevin Connolly, Elliot Slattery, Paul Ryan, Ryan Mawdsley, Darragh Carroll and Jamie Collins.

Charleville also had an easier than expected win over Castle Rvs. Darren Casey scored three with AJ Moloney, Cian McNamara and Sean McCormack making up the tally.

Holycross put eight past Shelbourne courtesy of Tony Burke (3), Niall O'Riordan (2), Chris Browne (2) and Sean O'Riordan and another one sided game saw Star Rvs ease past Lisnagry by five goals. Joe Keane scored three; Alan Keane scored two.

Caherdavin progressed at the expense of Brazuca Utd. A hat trick by Ralph Judge did the business for Celtic in a 3-2 win.

Cathal Shanahan scored for Ballylanders but they crashed out to Meanus and scores from Alan Meade and Gary O’Connell.

Joe O’Callaghan netted twice for Dromore Celtic but they were pipped by Parkville who hit three courtesy of Shane O’Brien, Craig Madigan and Barry O’Sullivan.

Southend bowed out to Pallasgreen who had scorers in Vinny Ryan (2) and Keith Ryan.

In the Open Cup goals from Eddie Lee(2), Killian Costello and Lee Whyte saw Fairview C past Nenagh and into the semi final while Kilmallock beat Coonagh B 3-2.