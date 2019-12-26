SLIDESHOW: Desmond League weekly round up

Glin Rovers qualified for a fourth round tie away to Cork Business and Shipping side, Doolan’s Cow, on the weekend of the 25th/26th of January when they recorded a well-deserved 1-0 victory against fellow Premier side, Granagh United, in the Adare Astro pitch on the last Sunday before Christmas.

The breakthrough moment came in the 25th minute when Gary Culhane converted a penalty, awarded after referee Ger O’Connor spotted a handball on Shane Culhane’s corner, conceded when Tadhg Culhane’s header from Darren Sheehan’s sideline free-kick was diverted behind.

Glin were probably a better side by two goals on the day and it looked like they would get the second goal when they won another penalty just past the hour when substitute Ger O’Sullivan was brought down by goalkeeper David Condron as he raced onto a diagonal pass from Sheehan. Culhane wasn’t as convincing with his spot-kick on this occasion and it was saved by Condron.

Culhane had come agonisingly close to putting Glin 2-0 up twelve minutes earlier when his beautifully struck free-kick from 28 yards struck the inside of the post and rebounded into play

One of Glin’s strengths in the game was the excellent set-piece deliveries of Gary Culhane, Shane Culhane and Sheehan. It was from a Gary Culhane free-kick that Glin created the first opening of the match in the 17th minute, the ball dropping to his brother Tadhg, whose volleyed over the bar.

The pace and penetration of wide players, Shane Culhane and Zach Behan, was another string in Glin’s bow and the pair came close to breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute when Culhane delivered a defence-splitting pass to Behan, who had the ball smothered at his feet by keeper Condron.

The main reason that Glin proved to be the better team was the dominance exerted in the centre of midfield by Sheehan and Gary Culhane, who excelled in both ball-winning and distribution.

Granagh’s midfield pair, Paul O’Brien and Damien O’Donovan, found it difficult to get a foothold, though O’Brien did launch his side’s first opening in the 28th minute when he sprayed wide for Ed Sheehy to cross to Dan Shelton, whose shot flashed wide across the face of goal.

That was the beginning of a decent spell for Granagh, who created two more chances in the next nine minutes, Harry Dore’s header from Mike McElligott’s cross tipped over by Shane O’Sullivan, while Eoin Clifford screwed wide from a knockdown by Dore.

Glin also created the majority of chances in the second-half. Along with Culhane’s penalty miss and free-kick that hit the post, there was a Culhane sideline free-kick that just evaded a connection from the other two Culhanes, Tadhg and Shane, while Behan fired over from a lay-back by Martin Sweeney.

Granagh never stopped trying but found it difficult to break down Glin’s mean defence, led by aerial commander, Tadhg Culhane. Granagh’s best spell of the second-half came in the closing fifteen minutes when O’Donovan became more of a force in the centre of midfield and O’Brien seemed to thrive in his switch to the right side of midfield.

In the 76th minute, O’Donovan delivered a penetrating pass to Clifford, who was denied by the advancing O’Sullivan. The keeper also came to Glin’s rescue in the very last second of the game, getting down smartly to save a scrambled shot from a throw by Denis O’Connor.

Granagh United: David Condron, Mike McElligott, Mike O’Rourke, Mark Tierney, Colm Noonan, Ed Sheehy, Paul O’Brien, Damien O’Donovan, Eoin Clifford, Harry Dore, Dan Shelton. Subs: Frankie Barrington for Shelton, inj (69 mins), Kieran O’Donovan for McElligott (80 mins), Denis O’Connor for Dore (85 mins), Darragh Clifford, Eimhin O’Regan, Bryan Mulqueen, Aaron Noonan, Alier Ajoung, Denis Sheehy.

Glin Rovers: Shane O’Sullivan, Christy Sweeney, James Wallace, Tadhg Culhane, Brian O’Donovan, Zack Behan, Gary Culhane, Darren Sheehan, Shane Culhane, Martin Sweeney, Colin Enright. Subs: Ger O’Sullivan for Enright (53 mins), Oliver Wallace, John Wallace.

Referee: Ger O’Connor.



CUP DRAW

Riedy Cup Quarter Finals :

Askeaton AFC or Abbeyfeale Utd B V Shannonside FC or Breska Rovers

Shountrade AFC V Askeaton B*

Pallaskenry AFC V Creeves Celtic or Broadford Utd Reserves

Rathkeale AFC or Newcastle West Town V St. Itas

*Note Askeaton B are through from Round 2 unopposed as Carrig Celtic B did not enter the competition.



AWARD FOR GLIN ROVERS

The Weekly Award this week goes to Glin Rovers, who reached the last 32 of the Munster Junior Cup with a 1-0 victory against Granagh United.

Glin will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners at the end of the season for vouchers to the value of €150, €100 and €50, sponsored by Chris McGill of adrenalinsports.ie, Newcastle West.