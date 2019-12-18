SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games news

LThe first of the new Community Games season’s county competitions has been held over the last few weeks with U10 and U13 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Soccer games being played in The Factory, Galvone. Bill Philips, once more co-ordinated the Indoor Soccer competition with reponsibility for all referees, team managers and supporters who helped make the competitions so successful and enjoyable for the participants.

The following are the results of the four categories with gold medal winners in each category going forward to rrepresent Limerick at the Munster finals in April, 2020.



Under 10 Girls

Gold: Caherdavin A

Silver: Dromcollogher Broadford A

Bronze: St Kieran’s

Joint 4th place: Caherdavin B and Dromcollogher Broadford B



Under 10 Boys

Gold: Caherdavin A

Silver: Dromcollogher Broadford

Bronze: Cappagh

4th place: Monaleen



Under 13 Girls

Gold: Regional A

Silver: Dromcollogher Broadford

Bronze: Caherdavin A

4th place: Bruff Grange Meanus



Under 13 Boys

Gold: Caherdavin A

Silver: Dromcollogher Broadford

Bronze: Regional A

4th place: Monaleen

Limerick Community Games wishes all participants, volunteers, supporters and sponsors a very happy Christmas and a great 2020! We look forward to a busy 2020 and to welcoming new participants and volunteers as events and activities get started again in the New Year!