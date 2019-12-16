SLIDESHOW: Limerick Celtics claim trio of basketball titles in Cork

Limerick Celtics claimed a trio of Cork boys Cups in the Parochial Hall on Leeside, last Saturday.

A nail biting one point U-12 Cork Cup win over the Blue Demons was followed by a very impressive 30 point Celtics win over Demons in the U-16 Final.

Celtics U-14 boys followed this with another excellent team performance over Mallow to take three Cork Division One Cups back to Limerick.

This is the first time a club from outside Cork has won three cork Cups and is a fantastic achievement the Limerick Celtics club.