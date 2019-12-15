SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Round Up: Pike Rovers win All-Limerick Junior Cup tie

FAI Junior Cup

Pike Rvs 5

Newcastle West Town 1

Pike Rvs made it through to the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup following a comfortable win over Newcastle West Town at a bitterly cold Pike Club on Sunday afternoon.

The home side were favourites to progress and went about their task in a professional manner to see off their county neighbours.

Player Manager Robbie Williams started only his second game and once again his partnership with Pat Mullins looked the part.

Shane Walsh, deployed on the left side had a fine outing, capping his display with a brace of second half goal.

On a down note for the Hoops, Steven McGann hobbled from play with 20 minutes remaining and it remains to be seen how serious the injury is.

Pike will now travel to Kildare side Suncroft FC for a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Right from the off on Sunday Pike took the game to their visitors who were unable to deal with the mazy runs of McGann.

One such run ended with the midfielder forcing a fine save from Town keeper Michael Quilligan and minutes later Shane Walsh’s inswinging free kick struck the upright.

The deadlock was broken on 15 minutes. A corner kick delivered by Eoin Hanrahan was headed goal ward by Williams and ace poacher Jonathan grant was on hand to apply the final touch.

The lead was doubled within minutes. Good work on the right by McGann saw him deliver across the face of goal for the inrunning Hanrahan to finish from close range.

NCW gave themselves hope when Mike Mulcahy scored a superb free kick from 25 yards to reduce the deficit but by the break Pike had restored their two goal advantage.

Once again a set piece was NCW’s undoing as Walsh fired in a corner kick and Williams rose above the defence to head home.

It was much the same after the break although Pike dropped the intensity a notch.

They cleared the bench and the new legs gave then renewed impetus.

Keith Mawdsley did well on the right to gather possession and he cut across the keeper before teeing up Walsh to fire into an empty net from 12 yards.

Walsh wrapped up a fine outing when he completed the scoring ten minutes from time.

Again, Mawdsley supplied the ammo with a cross from the right and Walsh killed the ball with one touch before blasting home from twelve yards.

Pike Rvs; Gary Neville, Wayne O'Donovan, Ian Fletcher, Pat Mullins, Robbie Williams, Eoin Hanrahan, Conor Kavanagh, Colin Daly, Steve McGann, Jonathan Grant, Shane Walsh, Paddy O'Malley Oisin Kelly, Keith Mawdsley, Evan Patterson

Newcastle West Town; Michael Quilligan, Peter Shanahan, Thomas Quilligan, Mike Mulcahy, Jason Brouder, Scott Hurley, Sean Cronin, Ray Brouder, Saoirse Joyce, Mike Conlon, Charlie Power

Tuohy Cup

Pike Rovers 5

Nenagh AFC 0

Pike Rvs qualified for the semi final of the Tuohy Cup with a comfortable win over Nenagh in Jackman Park on Wednesday evening.

Without a game in a few weeks Pike started slowly with the final ball letting them down.

Whenever they did get through they found Nenagh keeper Brian Maxwell in fine form. The deadlock was broken on 30 minutes when Keith Mawdsley showed great awareness to pick out Steve McGann who fired in despite the best efforts of Maxwell.

The second half saw Pike get into their stride and within five minutes McGann repaid the favour to set up Mawdsley to curl one into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Ian Fletcher made it 3-0 when he headed home unmarked from Paddy O’Malley’s inswinging corner kick.

Pike scored again within a minute when Jonathan Grant got his customary goal.

The scoring was completed following good play by Oisin Kelly to pick out Evan Patterson who got to the ball ahead of Maxwell to finish to the net.

Pike’s reward is a semi final clash against the winners of the Aisling v Fairview quarter final.

Pike Rovers: Barry Guerin; Eddie O'Donovan; Evan Patterson; Ian Fletcher; Pat Mullins; Eoin Hanrahan; Steve McGann; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Keith Mawdsley; Paddy O'Malley. Subs: Jonathan Grant

Nenagh AFC: Brian Maxwell; Craig Hilmi; Matt Claxton; Bryan McGee; Ciaran O'Reilly; Francis Munsterberg; Adam Ryan; Alex Gardos; Luke Kennedy; Jamie Bergin; Eoin Coffey. Subs: Matt McGee; Declan O'Meara; Jack Saunders

Munster Youth Cup

Charleville AFC 4

Fairview Rgs 1

Charleville recorded their best performance of the season when they advanced in the Munster Youth Cup at the expense of a highly fancied Fairview XI.

Things looked to be going to script when the Leagues top scorer Eoin Duff gave Fairview the lead.

However Tiernan Hanley scored from 25 yards to level the tie and when the same player scored from the spot the lead was changed.

The home side upped the tempo and added a third through Joey Herbert and Cian McNamara wrapped up a super night for the Cork side when he scored a fourth.

Charleville; Dylan O’Donoghue, Jack Kavanagh, Killian Cagney, James Horgan, Kieran Aherne, Joey Herbert, Fergal O Connor, Joe Kavanagh, Cian McNamara, Tiernan Hanley, Enda Sheedy

Fairview Rgs; Dylan O’Sullivan, Victor Odeyji, Sean Conneely, James Collopy, Scott Kirwan, Shay McCarthy, Cian Fitzgerald, Jack Foley, Jamie Griffin, Eoin Duff, Zak Sheehan

Caherdavin Celtic 2

Murroe 1

Caherdavin Celtic also advanced in the Provincial tournament with a hard earned 2-1 win over Murroe. Goals by Kane Connolly and Jack O’Callaghan secured Celtic’s passage.

Jay Ryan was on the mark for Murroe.

FAI Under 17 Cup

Aisling 11

Cregmore 0

Aisling proved much too strong for a young Cregmore XI.

Killian O’Shea was the hero of the hour for Aisling bagging six goals. Further scores from Ronan O'Dwyer, Aodh O'hAnluain, Chris Nwanko, Dave McPartland and Eoghan Burke

Div 1A League

Patrickswell 2

Kilfrush 3

Kilfrush moved to the top of Division 1A after going out tops in a five goal thriller versus Patrickswell at LIT on Sunday.

Going into the tie Kilfrush were a point behind Castle Rvs in the title race but with the leaders not in action they had the chance to go top and they took it with both hands.

Division 1A is proving one of the most exciting Leagues this season and Sunday’s game was a great advertisement for the high standard of so many sides in contention for promotion.

Kilfrush took the lead when Kevin Meade showed determination in along the end line to open the scoring.

The sides were level by the break when Lee Carey converted a spot kick following a foul on Paul O’Brien.

On the resumption Kilfrush, guided by Keith O’Connor in midfield began to get the upper hand and got their reward with a superb goal. Direct passing from back to front ended with Meade slipping the ball past Paul Buston for his second of the day.

When the ‘Well cleared the bench it gave them a boost and they were back in the tie when Paul O’Brien set up Nathan Kirrane for the equaliser.

Patrickswell looked most likely to get the winner but failure to take their chances and some solid defending kept them at bay.

With five minutes remaining Kilfrush won a corner kick and from the delivery Keith O'Connor rose highest to head in the winner.

Patrickswell: Paul Buston; Cian Byrnes; Nigel Foley; Lee Carey; Owen McNamara; Peter O'Sullivan; Gerry Naughton; Bob Harty; Dean Shinnors; Paul O'Brien; Jack Kellegher. Subs:Nathan Kirrane; Sean Dooley; Kevin O'Brien; Craig Rochford; Mark Carmody

Kilfrush: Cian O'Grady; Tim O'Keeffe; Killian Reale; Jamie Ryan; Stephen Meade; Keith O'Connor; Ethan Butler; Bradley McNamara; Kevin Meade; Tyrique McNamara-Leamy; John Fitzgerald. Subs:Conor O'Grady; Oisin O'Grady; Alan Buckley; David Hannon



In other games that survived the weather Coonagh B recorded a superb win over a fancied Aisling D team to reach the quarter finals of the Open Cup where they will meet Kilmallock B. Billy Connor scored all three goals for the winners.

In the Premier A League Aisling hit Cappamore for six with Caiman Ayers bagging four of the goals. Damien Collins and Billy McNamara completed the rout.

In Division 1B Charleville AFC edged out Athlunkard Villa 2-1 thanks to scores from Joey Herbert and Gerry O'Reilly. A superb penalty save by Dylan O’Donoghue made it a good weekend for the Cork lads.

