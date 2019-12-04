SLIDESHOW: University of Limerick victorious in Division One Ladies Football League final

THE University of Limerick were crowned Ladies Football Division One League champions on Tuesday night.

UL had a 3-10 to 1-7 final win over Dublin City University at Stradbally GAA, Co Laois in THE Gourmet Food Parlour HEC Ladies Division 1 League Final.

UL were captained to the title by Mayo's Shauna Howley, who received the O’Rourke Cup from Donal Barry, HEC Chairperson.

The Limerick side scored an early goal and were 2-6 to 0-4 ahead by half time - Eimear Scally among the goals.

Captain Howley added the third goal in the second half and UL were 3-6 to 0-4 ahead.

The Dublin side battled back but the DJ Collins managed UL held on for a merited victory.