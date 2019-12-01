SLIDESHOW: Limerick District League sides excel in FAI Junior Cup

FAI Junior Cup

Coonagh Utd 4

Finglas 4

(Coonagh won 6-5 on pens aet)

After a couple of below par performances they needed some leaders to come forward as they hosted Dublin side Finglas in the FAI on Sunday.

They got their wish as the home side eked out a memorable win against a talented Finglas XI to reach round six of the coveted tournament.

It was penalties all afternoon with four awarded in play before a prolonged penalty shoot out saw the Limerick side progress.

The visitors gave warning of their threat early on when a Quinn effort struck the crossbar.

Coonagh took the lead after Joey Sheehan was upended in the area and Ger Myles kept his cool to fire home from the resultant spot kick.

After the restart Finglas took the game to Coonagh and the home goal lived a charmed life at times.

With Darragh Brennan dictating matters in the middle and winger Dean Ivory causing panic in the Coonagh defence an equaliser seemed inevitable.

However with ten minutes remaining Ger Myles chased a long kick out and the visitors made the mistake of backing off allowing Myles the chance to sen an effort goalwards, catching the keeper as it sneaked in at the back post.

As you’d expect Finglas went all out in the final few minutes and got their reward when Ivory was impeded in the area and Brennan tucked away the first of three penalties he would convert in play.

With just minutes to play Thomas Quinn got on the end of Luke Massey’s cross to snatch a dramatic late equaliser.

Before the end Jordan Kavanagh was sent off for a second booking.

Brennan scored a second spot kick to give Finglas the lead for the first time in extra time but Ian Considine tied up the game at 3-3.

When Eddie Radcliffe gave Coonagh a 4-3 lead you wondered would that suffice but again a determined Finglas battled back and a third penalty kick gave Brennan the chance of a unique hat trick which he took with glee.

Coonagh introduced Kieran Simmonds in goals just in time for the penalty shoot out and the move worked a treat as he saved three to see Coonagh through.

Coonagh Utd: Ryan Doonan; Seamus Moloney; Zach Hyland; Joey Sheehan; Sean O'Dwyer; Andrew Leydon; Gordon McKevitt; Ger Myles; Liam Morris; William Brick; Eoghan O'Neill. Subs: Ian Considine; Eddie Radcliffe; Billy Connors, Luke Doherty, Kieran Simmonds



Fairview Rgs 9

Castleview 0

As expected Fairview Rgs eased into round six of the FAI Junior Cup following a facile 9-0 win over a gallant Castleview XI at the Fairgreen.

The Cork side ply their trade a few tiers below Fairview’s level and it showed from early on as the home side took control.

Ross Mann opened the scoring and the same player doubled the lead shortly after.

A foul in the area on Mann gave Clyde O'Connell the opportunity to score the third from the spot and before the break Eddie Byrnes tacked on the fourth.

After the break Mann completed his hat trick and there were further scores from AJ O'Connor, Jamie Enright, James Fitzgerald and Byrnes.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; AJ O'Connor; Clyde O'Connell; Mark Slattery; John Mullane; Eddie Byrnes; Adam Frahill; Steven Bradley; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; Jeffery Judge. Subs, Liam Byrnes, Thomas Byrnes, Paul Danaher, Jamie Enright,

Willow Park 0

Regional Utd 3

Regional United turned in the performance of the day for the Limerick sides posting a 3-0 win away to a highly rated Willow Park side.

After the disappointment of last year’s contest which saw them removed at the semi final stages on a technicality, Regional would be forgiven for not showing much interest in this years fare.

However they are determined to give it another go this season and they are now in round six after overrunning the opposition.

Kieran O'Connell headed Regional in front from a Ewan O’Connell free kick. Highly rated youngster Edward O’Dwyer scored his first goal for the Juniors to give Regional a 2-0 half time lead.

The Limerick side withstood anything Willow could muster and topped it off when O’Connell scored a second to complete the scoring.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Andy Quaide; Andrew Cowpar; Oisin Hassett; David Cowpar; Ewan O'Brien; Willie Griffin; Edward O'Dwyer; Kieran O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Jamie Greaves. Subs: Ross Fitzgerald; Donal O'Connell; Paul Sheahan, Paudie Hartigan

Premier League Games

Kilmallock 3

Prospect Priory 2

Kilmallock picked up three invaluable points when they beat Prospect 3-2 at the county venue on Sunday morning.

The result pushed Kilmallock out of the drop zone while rooting Prospect at the foot of the table.

The win was even more enjoyable to the home side considering they fought back from 2-1 down to take the points.

Tommy Heffernan put Kilmallock ahead but Trevor Hogan pounced to level the tie.

When Hogan scored his second it looked like Prospect were on course to tale the spoils but when they were reduced to ten men the home side took full advantage to turn the tie around.

Barry Sheedy scored the equaliser and with 15 minutes remaining Jack Barry picked the ideal moment to score his first of the season with the decider.

Kilmallock; Deckie Hayes, Anthony Punch, John Heffernan, Benni Burke, Ben Quirke, Jack Barry, Paul Moloney, Jason Heffernan, Tommy Heffernan, Killian Hayes, Barry Sheedy. Subs: Anthony Barrett, Paul Doona.

Prospect; Darren Glasheen, Glen Kelly, Dean Glasheen, Cyril Maher, Ian Maher, James Cleary, Philip Naughton, Adrian Healy, Ian Clancy, Derek Hanlon, Trevor Hogan, Subs Anthony McCormack, Jason Hanlon

Carrig Celtic 3

Newport 2

The only downside of the FAI games over the weekend was the defeat of Newport by Co Limerick outfit Carrig Celtic.

Things looked to be going Newport’s way when Brian O’Sullivan gave them a first half lead but minutes into the second half Sean King levelled for the home side.

Midway through the half Noel Callinan gave Carrig the lead and with four minutes remaining an own goal put paid to Newport’s challenge.

To their credit they never gave up and Jake Dillon netted a beauty in injury time but it was but a consolation goal.

Newport: Harry Ryan; Kevin O'Brien; Ryan Mawdsley; Elliot Slattery; Jimmy Fyffe; David Ryan; Peter O'Sullivan; Paul Ryan; Sean Ryan; Brian O'Sullivan; Jake Dillon.



Tuohy Cup

Ballynanty Rvs 6

Janesboro 1

Ballynanty Rvs eased into the last four of the Tuohy Cup following a 6-1 win over a depleted Janesboro side on Thursday evening.

‘Boro were forced to field with a side patched together and they started well taking the lead through Arron Nunan.

However when Ger Barry hobbled out of the action early in the game it meant Boro, without a sub had to battle on with ten men.

That’s when Conor Ellis kicked into action and had Balla 2-1 ahead by half time.

After the break Ellis went on to add another three goals to his personal tally while Kevin Nolan was also on target for the winners.

Balla will now meet either Coonagh or Kilmallock for a place in the decider.

Ballynanty: Stephen McNamara, Michael Guerin, Kenneth Meehan, Darragh Hughes, Dylan Kelly-Higgins, Derek Daly, Jason Hughes, Adrian Power, Ger Higgins, Kevin Nolan, Connor Ellis, Subs, Ousman Daboe, Dan Lucey

Janesboro: Vincent Browne, Jack Cross, Jason Cross, John Boyle, Evan Lynch, Pa Boyle, Ger Barry, Shane Stack, Arron Nunan, Tommy Holland, Conor Lynch

Round Up

Fairview Rgs reached the last 16 of the FAI Youth Cup with an impressive 2-0 win away to Tipperary side Peake Villa. Eoin Duff and Zak Sheehan were on the mark for the winners.

In another FAI Youth game Aisling beat Murroe 4-2 thanks to goals from Cillian O’Shea, Aodh Ó hAnluain, Eoin Madigan and Eoghan Burke.

Aisling’s B team beat Kilfrush in the League with goals from Calum Ryan 2, Caimin Ayers, James Lane, Joey Ryan 2 and Perry N’dip

The battle for the Premier A league title took a twist on Sunday when leaders Moyross went down by five goals to a rampant Fairview XI in Moyross.

The home side started at 100mph and looked like overrunning the visitors but as the tempo eased Fairview began to gain the upper hand.

With Conor Madden dominating at the heart of the ‘View defence and schoolboy Cian Fitzgerald causing havoc at the other end it was only a matter of time before the visitors took charge.

Conor Madigan headed ‘View in front and shortly after Kieran Long scored an excellent goal.

Madden converted a spot kick and at the other end Tony O'Connor saved a Moyross penalty before Aodhan Keane and Shane O'Connell wrapped up a good win.

Murroe moved to within a point of the promotion places with a 3-1 win over Cappamore. Colin Ryan scored for Cappamore but goals from David Rainsford, Dave Ryan and Liam Quinn won it for Murroe.

Results in Division 1A means half the teams in the League are within touching distance of promotion.

Southend beat Patrickswell 3-1. Sean Dooley netted for ‘Well but goals from Kevin O'Shaughnessy, Calvin Moloney and Barry Gibbons won the tie.

A Shane Waters header gave Star Rvs the points at Hyde Rgs and

Kilfrush moved second with a 5-1 win over Granville Rgs thanks to scores from David Hannon (2), Alan Buckley, John Fitzgerald and Tyrique McNamara-Leamy while Knockainey also bagged five at home to Summerville Rvs. Dan Holton (3), John Tierney and Mick Meehan netted for the winners.

Paudie Reale and Zak Mursal were on the mark for Geraldines B but they fell 4-2 to Ballylanders and scores from Eamon O’Mahoney, Dan Hennessy, Ciaran Kelly and Padraig McGrath.

Caherdavin Celtic took the spoils in a 3-2 win over Charleville in Division 1B. Cian O'Rahilly (2) and Brian Shorten were on target for Celtic with Kieran O'Donoghue and Gary O'Reilly replying for the Cork side.

Goals from Dara Neville and Conor Lenihan helped Aisling to a 2-1 win over Glenview Rvs.

In the Open Cup Mungret were high scorers against Cals B with goals from Edward Cussen, Keith McNicholas 3. Glenn Coady, Aaron Hughes, Vitalie Alcedarevschi, Denis Giltenane 2. Evan Madigan scored twice for Cals.

Caherconlish advanced at the expense of Athlunkard Villa on a 5-3 scoreline.

Aaron Carroll, Dave Corbett (2), Dan Prendergast and Andrew Brennan scored for the winners.

Brian Nugent scored for Boro B but they fell heavily to Fairview C. Emmet Harty scored three, Shane Wallace, Jason Roche and Killian Costello made up the winning tally to make it a memorable weekend for the Blues.

Brian Sexton, Chris Crotty and David Dooley scored for Meanus but they fell by the odd goal in seven to Northside. Ray McMahon, Mark Reddan, Jeff O'Donnell and Stuart Zheng scored for the winners.

Aisling Annacotty advanced following a 4-1 win over Coonagh Utd C. Shane Cusack (2), Barry Madden and Brian Butler scored for the winners.