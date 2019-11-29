SLIDESHOW: Victory for Limerick All-Stars in exhibition hurling game in Abu Dhabi

THERE was victory for Team 2018 in the PwC All-Star Hurling exhibition this Friday in Abu Dhabi.

All five Limerick All-Stars lined out with the 2018 team, who were 9-16 to 8-9 winners over their 2019 counterparts at Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Graeme Mulcahy, Sean Finn and Cian Lynch all played in the black of the 2018 All-Stars.

All Limerick player, bar Cian Lynch, were among the scorers for the winning side.

And, there was a late surprise inclusion in the 2019 All-Stars team - former Limerick hurler Wayne McNamara.

The Adare man now resides in the UAE, although he did return to line out with his native club in the Limerick SHC this Summer.

The former Limerick defender was actually on the All-Stars Tour back in 2015 to Texas.

On Friday in Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, McNamara was in opposition to his club-mate Declan Hannon and fellow county men.

Before the exhibition game, all the players took part in a coaching session with children from local GAA clubs.

Off the field, a highlight of the tour will be the post-match reception which will be hosted by the Irish Ambassador to the UAE, Aidan Cronin, at his residence.

In total a 27-strong panel flew out from Dublin on Wednesday for a five-day PwC All-Star hurling tour. The touring panel is made up of 2018 and 2019 All-Stars and nominees and it also includes a number of representatives from the Champions 15 team. In all there are players from 13 different counties in the travelling party.

The Middle East GAA Board and Abu Dhabi Na Fianna will host the touring party.

SCORERS 2018: D Coulter 1-6, S Harnedy 1-4, G Mulcahy 1-3, S Finn 2-0, E Byrne 1-1, P Duggan, J Conlon, D Morrissey 1-0 each, D Hannon, K Doyle 0-1.

SCORERS 2019: E Rowland 4-0, P Horgan 1-4, S Conway 1-2, J McGrath 1-0, A Power 1-1, R Hogan, D O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

2018 All-Stars panel: Paddy McKenna, Sean Finn, Edward Byrne, Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Killian Doyle, Seamus Harnedy, Peter Duggan, John Conlon, Declan Coulter, Graeme Mulcahy.

2019 All-Stars panel: Anthony Nash, Padraig Maher, Wayne McNamara, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, James Weir, Neil McManus, Paddy Purcell, Shane Conway, Noel McGrath, John McGrath, Patrick Horgan, Richie Hogan, Enda Rowland, Seamus Callanan Lee Chin, Cathal Barrett.

* All match information from GAA.ie

* All photos by Ray McManus of Sportsfile