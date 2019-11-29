SLIDESHOW: Árdscoil Rís ease past St Munchin's to make it Junior Cup clean sweep

ÁRDSCOIL Ris made it a clean sweep of wins in the group stages of the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup when easing past local rivals St Munchin's College 26-0 at Árdscoil Ris this Friday afternoon.

Group A table toppers Ardscoil, who scored scored wins over both Castletroy College and Crescent College Comprehensive earlier in the round robin phase of the Junior Cup, notched four tries in this impressive derby win in excellent playing conditions.

The Ardscoil tries were scored by Killian McNamara, Sam Brown, Andrew Lyons and Adam McMahon. Three of those tries were also converted for good measure with Harry Long landing two conversions and Aaron Byrnes also converted one of the five-pointers.

St Munchin's had won one and lost one of their previous fixtures in the group stages of the Junior Cup, the Corbally side overcoming Castletroy College 24-15 at the start of the month.

The final Group A fixture in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup takes place on Wednesday next when Castletroy College host local rivals Crescent College Comprehensive at Castletroy College, 2.30pm.