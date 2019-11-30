SLIDESHOW: Limerick Desmond League weekend preview

Riedy Cup

There were seven Riedy Cup ties on Sunday, four in the first round. The most clear cut winners were Askeaton B who put three without reply past visitors Knockaderry.

Goals from Seamus Mangan (2) and Richie Hayes earned Creeves Celtic a 3-1 victory away to Mountcollins, whose scorer was Eoin Moroney.

Breska Rovers B scored first and last at home to Newcastle West Town Reserves, through Dylan Kelly and a last-minute Keith Punch penalty, but the visitors scored three times in between for a 3-2 victory.

Shannonside FC advanced with a 2-1 victory away to Athea United, whose goal was scored by player-manager Cillian O’Connor.

There was very little between the sides in the three second-round games. The tightest encounter of all was the meeting of Kildimo United and St. Ita’s which the visitors won 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

One goal was enough for Pallaskenry to win away to Glin Rovers B, scored by Shaun Barry from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

Goals from Kevin Shanahan, Cormac O’Shea and Denis Maune secured a 3-2 victory for Shountrade away to Glantine, whose goals were scored by Evan Larkin and TJ White.

A FOUR-COURSE FEAST OF CUP FARE

Newcastle West Town and Carrig Celtic are both involved in FAI Junior Cup fifth round (last 64) action against Limerick District sides on Sunday.

Carrig Celtic will meet Newport Town in their fourth home tie, while Newcastle West are away to provincial powher house, Pike Rovers.

Rathkeale should also be in action but they have to await the winners of the Rush Athletic v Dublin Celtic tie so they will play their Munster League Champions Trophy quarter-final against Dunmanway Town instead.

The other Cup game on Sunday is the meeting of Granagh United and Broadford United in the second round of the Munster Junior Cup.

FAI Junior Cup

Pike Rovers (Limerick District Premier) v Newcastle West Town (Premier)

The pedigree of Pike Rovers is well-known. They won the FAI Junior Cup in 2011 when they were captained by Rathkeale man, Keith Harnett, who scored the winning goal.

They came agonisingly close to regaining the trophy two seasons ago when they lost in a penalty shoot-out to North End in the final.

Newcastle West Town will go into the tie as underdogs but they travel with a winning streak of three games and able to point to point to an impressive penalty shoot-out victory away to Castleisland FC in the second round.

Manager Noel Murphy has lost both of his keepers, Andrew Ruddle and Kevin Mee, to injury but it looks like he might have a ready-made replacement in Michael Quilligan, goalkeeper for the Newcastle West team that won the County Senior Football title recently, who saved a penalty when he replaced the injured Mee last Sunday. Murphy has a clean bill of health outfield which is important when meeting a top side like Pike.

The forecast is for Newcastle West to give a good account of themselves but for Pike to prevail.

Forecast: Pike Rovers



Carrig Celtic (Premier) v Newport Town (Limerick District Premier A)

Under new manager Marc Barry, Newport Town were promoted from Division 1A in Limerick District last season. They had a good run in the FAI Junior Cup, getting to the last 32, at which stage they were beaten by a late goal by eventual semi-finalists, Aisling Annacotty.

They are the proverbial blend of youth and experience, with most of their players either under 21 or over 27, with hardly anyone in between.

Carrig Celtic have only one point from their three League games but they have been a different proposition in this competition, coming from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in extra-time at home to Kilcornan in the third round before winning 3-2 at home to Killarney Athletic in the fourth round. Goalkeeper Declan Greaney is an injury doubt after coming off injured in the 2-0 defeat to Abbeyfeale United last Sunday.

Carrig will need to be at their best to win this one and will need peak performances from key players such as Anthony Molyneaux, John Hayes, Noel Callanan and Seanie King. There is every reason to believe that the management team of Paul O’Connor, Alan Moloney and Pa O’Sullivan will get the best out of their players and so Carrig get the vote.

Forecast: Carrig Celtic



Munster League Champions Trophy Quarter-final

Rathkeale v Dunmanway Town

This game was originally scheduled for two weeks ago but was postponed because of the tragic death in a road accident of Rathkeale B player, Nathan Lawlor.

Dunmanway won the West Cork League in dramatic fashion last season, beating Ballydehob in a play-off penalty shoot-out after the teams had finished level on points.

Dunmanway have a lot to do if they are to retain their title. They are in second last place with four points from three games, fifteen points behind leaders Drinagh Ranagers, though they do have four games in hand. The reason for their reduced League activity is that they were involved in a number of Cup competitions, though they have now been knocked out of both the FAI Junior Cup and Munster Junior Cup. One of the players Rathkeale will have to look out for is centre-forward Mark Buckley, an u-20 Cork county footballer.

Rathkeale expect to be at full-strength. Manager Alan Doyle will have high hopes that striker Pa Ahern can add to his seven goals in five games for the side, especially if he reproduces the sharpness that he showed for the Limerick Desmond League against Limerick District recently. Midfielder Gary Enright and centre-half Sean O’Shea also excelled in that game and the trio constitute a formidable spine that can help to propel Rathkeale to victory on Sunday.

Forecast: Rathkeale



Munster Junior Cup

Granagh United (Premier) v Broadford United (Premier)

Granagh United are going through a bad spell, losing three of their last four games. Broadford United are unbeaten in the League but will need to improve from their unconvincing second-half display in the 2-0 victory away to Ballingarry last Sunday.

Forecast: Broadford United