SLIDESHOW: Castletroy College edge past Ardscoil Rís in Senior Cup

CASTLETROY College edged past local rivals 22-16 in their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Group A fixture played at Castletroy College on Tuesday afternoon.

Castletroy outscored their Limerick rivals by four tries to two in testing conditions to finish their four-game round robin series of fixtures with two wins, also beating Bandon Grammar School, as well as securing a draw with PBC, of Cork, and losing out to the amalgamation side of club players from across the province, Munster CSP.

Visitors Árdscoil Ris got off to the quicker start and lively winger Lochlann O'Keeffe struck for a smashing individual to put his side 5-0 ahead.

Back came Castletroy College, with the home side drawing level thanks to a try from impressive second-row John Moloney.

The see-saw nature of the scoring continued when Ardscoil regained the lead at 8-5, thanks to a penalty goal from the boot of out-half John Moloney.

However, the home side hit the front for the first time just before the break, with Sam Hanrahan's try helping the Newtown school into a 10-8 interval lead.

Castletroy stretched two their lead out to two scores when full-back Evan O'Halloran dotted down five minutes into the second half. jack Oliver's successful conversion made it 17-5 to the home side.

However, Árdscoil showed admirable resilience to come roaring back into the game with 10 unanswered points to leave a single point between the sides, 17-16.

Winger O'Keeffe crossed for his second try of the game, while out-half Moloney added the conversion to go with an earlier penalty.

Sensing the initiative might be swinging back in their opponents' favour, the Castletroy players dug deep and their efforts were rewarded with their fourth try, scored by hard-working prop Jason McCormack.

That score left six points between the sides at 22-16 and 2008 Senior Cup winners managed to retain their advantage until full time in the difficult conditions.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O'Halloran; Louis Cunneen, Aiden Walter, Sam Hanrahan, Mark Lyons; Michael O'Hanrahan, Jack Oliver; Jason McCormack, Robert Magill, Nesta Nyamakazi, John Moloney, Samual DenDikken; John Toland, Jamie McNamara, Dylan McMahon. Replacements: Dean McGinn, Oisin O'Shea, Patrick O'Doherty, Lee Bennett, David Mullowney, Luke Heuston, Jason Aylward, Harry Lynch, Cian Mulkern, Adam Cummins.

ÁRDSCOIL RIS: Cian Casey; Eoin Collins, Killian Dineen (Capt), Alex O'Halloran, Lochlann O'Keeffe; John Moloney, Ian Leonard; Feidhlim Barry, James Whyte, Ronan Carew; Cian O'Rielly, James Hourigan; Dave O'Loughlin, Ben McHenry, Jack Ward-Murphy. Replacements: Darragh Dineen, Killian Sexton, Cillian O'Brien, Oran O'Rielly, Adam Kennedy, Eoghan Ryan, Rory Desmond, Paddy Hassett, Alex Keys, Darragh Shine.

REFEREE: Tommy O'Donoghue (IRFU)