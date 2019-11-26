SLIDESHOW: Croom GAA host 'Strictly Coming Dancing' fundraiser

Last Saturday night saw Croom GAA host a hugely successful Strictly Come Dancing fundraising event to complete the exterior grounds of the GAA club. Over 700 people attended the South Court hotel to watch eleven couples put on a showstopping display of entertainment which was hosted by RTE’s Marty Morrissey.

The three judges Nora Kennedy, Bernard Carroll and Donie Ryan were astounded by the high level of talent on display with acrobatic dance combining the elements of classical dance with floor gymnastic skills to create a unique athletic form of entertainment making their decision of Best Act more challenging than anticipated.

The overall winner receiving the most public votes on the night was Tom Shanahan and Anna-Marie O Brien. Tom is the owner of Plunkett's Pharmacy in Croom & Anna-Marie works as a healthcare assistant, born in New Zealand and now residing in Croom. They took on the Bucks Fizz version of “Making your mind up” with a disco Rock and Roll dance which saw the two give full entertainment to the crowd.

The judges awarded Best Entertaining Act to Rosemary Ryan and Rory Dunworth. Rosemary works in SPAR Croom and Rory works in Lakeside Restaurant & Halpins bar Croom. The couple lifted the roof off the hotel with their highly energic moves to “Uptown Funk” with a Lindyhop dance and received a standing ovation from the crowd to seal the deal.

Marty Morrissey interacted with the audience and took many photos with anyone who wanted throughout the night. All couples provided huge entertainment to the crowd who thoroughly enjoyed the show and Croom GAA are most grateful to all of them for making such a commitment in their lives to help us with this fundraising event and to the public and sponsors who gave such generosity towards this fundraiser