SLIDESHOW: Two gold medals for Limerick's Rathkeale BC in National Boxing Championships

WEST Limerick club Rathkeale BC returned home from the Liffey Crane Hire National Elite Boxing Championships with two title wins over the weekend.

Nell Fox and Jason Harty claimed their titles in Dublin's National Stadium.

Nell Fox, was third fight of the evening and claimed her 19th National title when she beat Leona Houlihan 5-0 in the 81kg final.

Nell controlled the bout throughout and forced her opponent to a standing count in the final round.

Jason Harty claimed his tenth National honour and first at Elite level when he out pointed John Joe Nevin of Crumlin in the 75kg decider.

After a tight opening frame Harty controlled the centre of the ring using his lead hook to set up some slick backhands on route to victory and a famous night at the Stadium for the Rathkeale club and coaches Rob and Peter Williams.