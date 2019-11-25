SLIDESHOW: Limerick plays host to Só Hotels Women's National Football league awards

It has been a year to remember for Rianna Jarrett and she capped it off by collecting the Só Hotels Women's National League Player of the Year award.

At the Castle Oaks Hotels in Limerick, Jarrett was honoured as the outstanding player of 2019 in a season that saw her help Wexford Youths win the Só Hotels FAI Women's Cup at Aviva Stadium, score her first senior goal for the Republic of Ireland, and claim the Top Goalscorer award in the League.

The Wexford native was first up to the stage to collect her trophy for the Top Goalscorer - which was sponsored by Evoke.ie - and she returned as one of the 11 players to make the Team of the Season. But a third trip was required to get her hands on the night's big prize.

Galway WFC's Kayla Brady was named Under-17 Player of the Year, while Shelbourne's Emily Whelan got the Young Player of the Year Award.

Eamon Naughton was also recognised on the night as he was given a special Services to the Women's National League award for his hard work and dedication since the League's inception.



Só Hotels Women's National League Player of the Year

Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)

Só Hotels Women's National League Young Player of the Year

Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Só Hotels Women's National Under-17 League Player of the Year

Kayla Brady (Galway WFC)



So Hotels Women's National League - Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

Naoisha McAloon (Peamount United)

Defenders

Sadhbh Doyle (Galway WFC)

Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Jamie Finn (Shelbourne)

Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths)

Midfielders

Eleanor Ryan Doyle (Peamount United)

Megan Smyth-Lynch (Peamount United)

Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne)

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards

Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)