SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer weekend Round Up

Munster Junior Cup

Pike Rovers 11

Kilmallock 1

Pike Rvs turned in an impressive display overrunning Kilmallock to advance to the open draw stages of the Munster Junior Cup.

Few expected it would be anything but a Rovers win and when Jonathan Grant broke the deadlock on 18 minutes their expectations were confirmed. Grant added the second and Steve McGann and Keith Mawdsley made it 4-0 by the break.

After the restart the flood gates opened. Steve McGann went on to claim four, Mawdsley a hat trick and Shane Walsh scored twice to make up the tally.



Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Wayne Colbert; Eddie O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Colin Daly; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Paddy O'Malley; Keith Mawdsley; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Adam Lipper; Oisin Kelly; Jason Mullins

Premier League Games

Coonagh Utd 0

Mungret Reg 3

Coonagh Utd forfeited home advantage to take on Mungret Regional in one of just two Premier League games to take place on Sunday but it ended in disappointment for the Northside club as they fell 3-0 to the home side.

Both teams were promoted from Division 1A last season and are well aware of each others strengths and weaknesses.

As such, the early stages of Sunday’s encounter was evenly poised until Mungret took the lead through Yakuba Yabre and thereafter the confidence just drained from the Coonagh side.

Mungret started life in the top flight with difficulty and had just one win to show in their opening six games. However their next five games produced four wins and a draw (with Pike Rvs).

Great credit has to go to the management team of Eddie Storan and Keith McNicholas, along with their assistants, for producing such a turnaround.

Coonagh on the other hand are struggling to put back to back wins together. This team had a swagger as they rapidly worked their way up through the Divisions and just need a couple of leaders to steady the ship.

Mungret gave notice of their intention early on when Cian McNicholas delivered a corner for Liam O’Sullivan but his effort from close range was blocked by Kieran Simmonds in the Coonagh goal.

The home side took the lead on 18 minutes. Another corner by McNicholas was cleared by the Coonagh defence only as far as Craig Prendergast who picked out McNicholas and his ball across the face of goal was tucked away by Yakuba Yabre from close range.

At the other end Martin Deady played Ger Myles through but his goal bound shot was blocked by Adam Costello.

Mungret doubled their lead after 23 minutes. Awarded a free on the right McNicholas took a short ball to the on running Kian Barry who hit a beauty from an acute angle across the keeper into the far corner.

McNicholas volleyed over the top and followed up minutes later with a good effort that forced Simmonds full length to save.

The second half continued in much the same vein with Coonagh unable to halt the barrage on their goal.

They could have added a number more goals but it took a spot kick to secure the win.

Coonagh keeper Simmonds responded to aggravation but had ball in hand so conceded a penalty from which Yabre netted his second and his side’s third.

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Darren Martin; Zach Hyland; Joey Sheehan; Seamus Moloney; Gordon McKevitt; Andrew Leydon; William Brick; Martin Deady; Ger Myles; Billy Connors. Subs: Luke Doherty; Melvin Onu; Eoghan O'Neill

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Adam Costello; Brian Cotter; Adam Storan; Darragh Killian; Colm Barrett; Liam O'Sullivan; Cian McNicholas; Yakuba Yabre; Kian Barry. Subs: Evan Barrett; Eoin Kelly; Evan O'Grady; Mark Purcell; Keith Storan



Nenagh AFC 0

Aisling Annacotty 3

Not for the first time in his star studded career, Shane Clarke proved the difference between these two sides to secure three points for his side with a 3-0 win in Nenagh.

The Irish International striker netted twice for the winner and set up a third for Paudie Walsh to put a gloss on the scoreline that was not reflective of the game.

Clarke broke the deadlock on 35 minutes with a trademark free kick around the wall following a foul on Shane Donegan.

The second half saw the Nenagh side dominate possession but were unable to break down a resolute defence.

Aisling rode their luck and late in the game secured the win with a brace of goals. Eoghan Burke’s struck the crossbar with an effort and followed up to gather again before setting up Clarke with his second.

In injury time Clarke turned provider, linking up with Aodh Ó hAnluain to set up Paudie Walsh for a third goal.

Nenagh AFC: Brian Maxwell; Eoin Coffey; Craig Hilmi; Jack Saunders; Bryan McGee; Ciaran O'Reilly; Adam Ryan; Francis Munsterberg; Jamie Bergin; Luke Kennedy; Ivan Bijesko. Subs:Tommy Martin; Alex Gardos; Matt McGee

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Cian Lynch; Graham Burke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Conor Arthur; Shane Donegan; Paudie Walsh; Eoghan Burke; Shane Clarke. Subs; Rian Brady; Ronan O'Dwyer; Aodh Ó hAnluain



Round Up

In the FAI Youth Cup Fairview’s replayed match with Ballymackey caused them little trouble as they ran out 7-2 winners. Cian Fitzgerald (2), Eoin Duff (2), Zak Sheehan, Jack Foley and Josh Shinnors accounted for the winning scores.

In the Premier League Hill Celtic and Newport closed the gap on the leading two who had free weekends.

Dean Mitchell scored the only goal as Hill Celtic beat Murroe while Newport fought from 2-0 down to beat Cappamore 3-2.

Paddy Byrnes and Andy Murphy had Cappamore two to the good before Dave Ryan and Brian O'Sullivan levelled the tie. Sean Ryan grabbed the winner for Newport with 15 minutes to play.

Shane O'Connell scored for Fairview Rgs B but they went down at home to Athlunkard Villa with scores from Donal O'Keeffe and Lorcan Feeney.

The top two in Division 1A saw their games fall foul of the weather so Patrickswell too the opportunity to move within a point of second placed Hyde with a 4-2 win over Shelbourne. Nathan Kirrane (2), Martin Harty and Dean Shinnors scored for the winners.

David Considine gave Geraldines an early lead at Star Rvs but they were hauled back by former Dines player Joe Keane before Shane Waters scored the winner for Star.

Regional B have a four point lead at the top of Division 1B following a 4-0 win over neighbours Mungret Reg in Castlemungret.

Ryan Conway, Ben Carew, Mike Lyons and Eoghan Killian were on the mark for the winners.

Barry O’Sullivan’s goal for Parkville gave them the points at Glenview and saw them move into second place at the expense of Athlunkard Villa who could only tale a point at home to Aisling Annacotty C. Prince Bossman, Nicholas Strok and Ali Hammond scored for Villa, Dara Neville, Conor Lenihan and Bryan Sheehan replied for Aisling.

Division 2A leaders Caherconlish were inactive so Kilmallock’s 4-2 win at Janesboro moves them to within a point of the top.

Shane Clohessy and Brian Nugent scored for Boro. Tommy Heffernan bagged a hat trick for the winners.