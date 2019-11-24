SLIDESHOW: Bumper Leger crowd enjoys Ballymac Anton victory at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

A capacity crowd at Limerick Greyhound Stadium witnessed Ballymac Anton becoming the 2019 Irish St Leger champion on Saturday night. The win saw Anton earn €30,000 for connections, including owner/trainer Liam Dowling based in Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry.

This year’s event was sponsored by the ‘Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium’ group who have spearheaded a funding initiative that has enabled an increase in winning prize money for the event.

Ballymac Anton, breaking from trap 3, finished three lengths ahead of Lenson Austin and a further two lengths ahead of race favourite Wolfe, both trained by Graham Holland. Brendan Maunsell’s Cash Is King was 4th, with the Holland-trained pair Murts Boher and Totos Park in 5th and 6th respectively.

A delighted Liam Dowling commented: “It feels absolutely fantastic. We came here tonight with a dog that I had the world of time for from the word ‘go’. We felt that he had lost his way a small bit but really came to form in this Leger. I think the Limerick track suited him, it’s a good galloping track. He trapped well tonight and had a good run to the bend. The Leger was always one that we wanted to win.”

72 open class greyhounds began the event earlier this month. The Leger boasted an overall prize fund of over €60,000.