SLIDESHOW: Limerick District League teams advance in FAI Junior Cup

FAI JUNIOR CUP

Ballynanty Rovers 0

Pike Rovers 2

The game of the day drew a big crowd to LIT where Pike Rvs got the better of Ballynanty Rovers on a 2-0 scoreline to move into round five of the national competition.

The Hoops pulled a master stoke with the inclusion of player manager, Robbie Williams, in the starting line up and the former Limerick player turned in a flawless performance to guide his side to victory.

While there was plenty of good football played in the opening half the end product was poor with neither keeper forced to make a save.

Kevin Nolan at one end and Jon Grant at the other were within inches of a final touch that would have produced goals any other efforts were blocked by defenders .

Pike Rovers got the breakthrough just after the restart. Ian Fletcher played a through ball for Steven McGann who seemed to be squeezed out by keeper and defender but somehow managed to regain possession and gleefully fired home.

Grant and McGann had effort go narrowly wide of the post before they added their second from the spot.

Shane Walsh’s delivery saw four players challenge for the ball and referee Nigel Casey, who was perfectly positioned, spotted the infringement and pointed to the spot. Conor Kavanagh coolly slotted home the spot kick.

The goal took the fizz out of the game and although Ballynanty Rovers did search for a way back they found Mullins and Williams too tough.

Pike Rovers will now meet Desmond League side Newcastle West Town for a place in round six.

The game was preceded by a commendable gesture by the home side to present Pike Roverss a pendant for their player Wayne Colbert, in memory of his son Brooklyn, who died tragically recently.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Shaun Kelly; Michael Guerin; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Kevin Nolan; Jason Hughes; Derek Daly; Adrian Power; Kieran Hanlon; Conor Ellis. Subs: Thomas Lyons.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Pat Mullins; Robbie Williams; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Conor Kavanagh; Eoin Hanrahan; Steve McGann; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Keith Mawdsley; Evan Patterson; Paddy O'Malley.

Fairview Rgs 2

Aisling Annacotty 0

Another game to draw the crowds was the all Premier clash between Fairview Rgs and Aisling at the Fairgreen.

FAI Junior Cup kingpins Fairview advanced after a Ross Mann double in the second half put paid to Aisling’s hopes for this season.

The game never really lived up to it’s pre match billing with chances few and far between in the opening half.

Jeffery Judge went close for the home side and at the other end Shane Clarke’s header was inches wide of the mark.

James Fitzgerald saw an effort skim the Aisling upright and five minutes before the break the home side was awarded a spot kick.

Clyde O’Connell’s effort was well saved by Brian O’Connor to send the teams in level at the break.

Fairview threatened early in the second half when the returning Josh Considine headed just over the top.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark when AJ O’Connor, who along with James Fitzgerald, were causing Aisling problems all afternoon, delivered to the back post where Ross Mann applied the finish.

Aisling never gave up the fight but with a couple of minutes left they conceded a second when Mann was again the right spot to tuck away Steven Bradley’s cross to seal the win.

Fairview’s reward is a home tie versus Castleview in round five.

Fairview Rangers: Aaron Savage; AJ O'Connor; Josh Considine; Mark Slattery; Clyde O'Connell; Steven Bradley; Ross Mann; Jeffery Judge; James Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; John Mullane. Subs: Darragh Rainsford; Adam Frahill.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Conor Marlow; Brendan O'Dwyer; Paudie Walsh; Shane Donegan; Shane Clarke; Aaron Murphy; Conor Coughlan. Subs: Evan O'Connor; Graham Burke; James Cleary; Mark McGrath.

Prospect Priory 1

Newport 2

Newport caused the shock of the day when they defeated Premier side Prospect to take a place in round five of the National competition where they will meet Carrig Celtic.

The win is even more impressive when you consider the Tipperary side had to make do with ten players for much of the game following a second yellow card for Christy O’Connor.

Newport took the lead just before the break when Sean Ryan’s hot was parried away by Darren Glasheen but only as far as Jake Dylan who tucked away the rebound.

Prospect got back on level terms on 70 minutes when Derek Hanlon successfully tucked away a spot kick which sent the game to extra time.

The Premier A side got the crucial goal in extra time when substitute James Collins played a good ball in for Brian O'Sullivan to provide a superb finish to clinch it for Newport.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Glen Kelly; Dean Glasheen; Cyril Maher; Ian Maher; Ian Clancy; Philip Naughton; Adrian Healy; Chris Hogan; Eddie Brazier; Trevor Hogan, Subs: Kuba Domanski; Derek Hanlon; Danny Colbert; Dom Fitzgerald.

Newport; Harry Ryan, Kevin O'Brien, Elliot Slattery, Christy O'Connor, Ryan Mawdsley, Peter O'Sullivan, Kevin Connolly, Brian O'Sullivan, Sean Ryan, Dave Ryan, Jake Dillon, Subs; Dave Kennedy, James Lynch, Darren Collins.

Cappamore 0

Regional Utd 6

Cappamore had no answer to a Regional United XI in full flow at the county venue on Sunday afternoon.

Kieran O'Connell, just back after injury showed no rustiness as he bagged four of his side’s total in a one sided game.

Shane Dillon put the Premier side on their way after ten minutes and the former Charleville player turned provider for the next two delivering superb crosses for O’Connell to tuck away to leave it 3-0 at the half time whistle.

After the break a penalty allowed O’Connell claim a hat trick before coming up trumps again with a fourth.

Sean Madigan completed the rout with a fine solo effort. The Dooradoyle club will now play Willow Park in the next round.

Cappamore; Kevin O’Connor, Brian O’Leary, Shane Ryan, Johnny Barrett, Rob McLoughlin, Andy Murphy, Josh Quinn, Joe Lonergan, Michael Buckley, Paddy Byrnes, Colin Ryan. Subs: Aaron Daly, Kieran Hanley, Steffan.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Andy Quaide; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Ewan O'Brien; Edward O'Dwyer; Donal O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Kieran O'Connell; Willie Griffin. Subs: Paudie Hartigan; Sean Madigan.

Kilfrush 1

Coonagh Utd 4

Coonagh will play Finglas Celtic in the 5th round of the FAI following a 4-1 win over Kilfrush in Elton on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier side turned in a focused performance that saw them past a potential banana skin in Kilfrush.

Coonagh’s top scorer Ger Myles was tormentor in chief for the Division 1A side claiming a hat trick.

The game was only on a minute when the visitors took the lead. An inswinging corner kick by Martin Deady flicked on by Keith Doran to Ger Myles who finished to the roof of the net from six yards.

Fifteen minutes later it got even better for Coonagh when a a long clearance from keeper Kieran Simmonds was latched onto by the Myles who slotted home to the bottom left.

Myles completed the hat trick before half time getting on the end of Andrew Leydon’s delivery.

The home side never gave up and got reward for their efforts on 55 minutes when Tyrique Leamy goal tucked the ball under Simmonds to bring some hope.

Billy Connors completed the scoring on 72 minutes when he gathered an Eoghan O’Neill pass on the edge of the box and beat two defenders before finishing into the top corner.

The home side were denied a second consolation goal when Simmonds saved a penalty kick to wrap up a good afternoon for Coonagh.

Kilfrush; Cian O’Grady, Timmy O’Keeffe, Alan Buckley, Stephen Meade, Jamie Ryan, Mikey Bob Ryan, Keith O’Connor, Shane O Donoghue, Conor Phipps, Bradley McNamara, David Hannon, Subs, Oisin O’Grady, Tyrique Leamy McNamara, Killian Reale, Ethan Butler, Robert Sampson.

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Darren Martin; Zach Hyland; Seamus Moloney; Keith Doran; Gordon McKevitt; Andrew Leydon; Billy Connors; Ger Myles; Martin Deady; Joey Sheehan. Subs: Eoghan O'Neill; Ryan Doonan; Melvin Onu; Eddie Radcliffe; Liam Morris.

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Geraldines 3

Murroe 2

Geraldines qualified for the open draw stages of the Munster Junior Cup with a hard earned win over Murroe at Garryowen on Sunday morning.

The Premier side went close early on when Cian Collins went clear but Murroe keeper Adam Newman made a fine block.

If Geraldines were not aware of the threat posed by the Premier A side they found out when Liam Quinn hit a beauty from 20 yards to the back of the Dines met.

The game was all square when Clifton Carey got on the end of Shane Cox’s delivery to score.

Seventeen year old Will O'Neill put the home side ahead with a shot from the edge of the box but once again the lead lasted only six minutes.

Liam Quinn was on hand with a near post header to find the net.

Will O’Neill was involved again with 20 minutes remaining when he picked out Shane Byrne to fire in from 14 yards.

Veteran goalkeeper John Ryan proved his worth in the last minute, denying Quinn a hat trick and Murroe extra time when he got down well to save and put his side into the hat for the next round.

Geraldines: John Ryan; Clifton Carey; Shane Cox; Bobby Tier; Donie Curtin; George Daffy; Christy O'Neill; Ian O'Donoghue; Shane Byrne; Cian Collins; Will O'Neill. Subs: Kevin Barry.

Murroe: Adam Newman; Dara Ryan; Eoghan Burke; Damien Ryan; Dave Rainsford; Eoin Roche; Diarmuid Aherne; Evan Walsh; Liam Quinn; Shane Power; Adrian Ryan. Subs: Jack Carroll; Darren Dunlea; Liam Breen.

ROUND-UP

In the Premier A League Fairview lost the chance to move second in the table behind Moyross when they fell 2-1 to Aisling Annacotty on Saturday evening.

Caiman Ayers scored both for the home side.

Kieran Long replied for Fairview who were denied an equaliser when Sean Hamm, Aisling’s keeper made a superb penalty kick save.

Charleville are four points behind the leaders following their 5-0 win at Holycross.

Darren Carey scored three with Gary Ward and Aaron O’Connor also netting.

Former Wolves player Dom Foley set up all five goals for the winners.

Cian Moore scored for Corbally Utd versus Carew Park for whom Shane Kelly replied ina 1-1 draw.

The top game in Division 1A went the way of Castle Rvs who beat Hyde Rgs with a late goal from Mike Ryan to leapfrog the City club into first place.

It was a tight game with noting between the sides but the visitors got the bounce and were delighted with the result.

Southend proved too good for Granville Rgs and ran in goals from Barry Gibbons, Manni Ajoung, Mohammad Mursal and Dean Hogan.

Regional Utd, leading the way in Division 1B, consolidated their position with a 3-1 win over Cals on Saturday evening.

Parkville with a double from Graham Power and one from Craig Madigan beat Athlunkard Villa 3-0.

Division 2A leaders Caherconlish put six past Murroe.

Aaron Power scored three while Dave Corbett, Dave Prendergast and Mark O’Connor also obliged.

Enda O’Neill and Tommy Heffernan scored for Kilmallock in a 2-1 win at Castle Utd.

Wembley Rvs beat Janesboro 1-0, the same result when Hyde saw off Corbally Utd. Garrett Higgins scored for Hyde Rgs, unbeaten since the return of manager Damien McCormack.

Northside had a good win over Fairview Rgs C in Division 2B. Mark Reddan scored a brace fro the winners. Mike O’Donnell and Ken Griffin were also on target.

Division 3 leaders Moyross hit Shelbourne B for six courtesy of Glen Woodland, Ger Johnson, Mark Geoghegan, Keith Colbert and Colm O'Mahoney (2)

Andrew Kennedy and David Kennedy scored for Newport in a 2-1 win over Athlunkard Villa.

Caledonians B beat Murroe C with scores from Eoin Quigley, Cian Kileen, Ian Barrett, Evan Madigan and Jake Murphy while Lisnagry beat Nenagh 4-2.

Cathal Murphy (2), Adam Hourigan and Tristan O'Sullivan were on the mark

Andrew Bennett netted for Dromore Celtic but goals from Denis Glitenane, Peter Myers and Eanna Kennedy helped Mungret to a 3-1 win.