WATCH: Cork's PBC prove too strong for Limerick's Ardscoil Ris in Munster Senior Cup

PRESENTATION Brothers College proved too strong as Ardscoil Ris suffered three defeats from three in the Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup Group A at a rain-swept North Circular Road on Wednesday afternoon. (PBC 21 Ardscoil Ris 8)

Played in difficult rainy and windy conditions, the 29-time Senior Cup winners secured the 21-8 victory to soar to the group of the group thanks to tries from Liam Ormond, Alex Kendellen and Peter Hyland.

Ardscoil, who were missing several starters due to injury, responded with a late Jack Ward Murphy try but it proved too late for the battling Limerick side.

It was a nervy start from the Limerick side who quickly got used to the wet environs to gather some momentum and take an early stronghold on the game.

PBC out half, Alex Walsh, did well on ten minutes to kick into the corner to take the pressure off the Cork side as a determined Ardscoil side threatened.

Moments later, as Pres got hold of possession themselves, Ardscoil number eight, Jack Ward Murphy took full advantage of a highline to make up significant ground, bringing the home side into the opposition’s half.

Ardscoil scrumhalf, Ian Leonard picked up on the loose ball to kick to touch and gain further yards for his under pressure side. PBC’s first try came against the run of play as Ardscoil failed to clear their lines following a cross field kick.

Liam Ormond scored right in the corner as Alex Walsh converted to record the game’s opening points. Ardscoil’s only points of the opening half came as Cian Casey kicked over a penalty in windy conditions following a high tackle to narrow the deficit to four.

PBC upped the tempo before the half-time break and were duly rewarded for their efforts when Alex Kendellen received the ball from Leonard to power through the stretched Ardscoil defence.

The flawless Walsh kicked over to give the Cork side a 14-3 advantage going into the well-deserved break

After the interval, PBC added further misery for the northside Limerick school as Peter Hyland found space against a tiring Ardscoil defence before touching down.

Walsh kicked over to put 18 points between the two sides, ensuring a mountain to climb for the struggling Limerick side. Credit to Ardscoil, they came kept going and grabbed a try of their own following a superb dazzling run from the lively David Smith.

Smith offloaded as he neared the end line and the impressive Jack Ward Murphy bundled over the line to secure a late consolation. PBC held out to secure a comfortable 21-8 win, their second of the Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup campaign.

The result sees Ardscoil rooted to the bottom of Group A ahead of their trip to Castletroy to take on Limerick city rivals Castletroy College in two weeks’ time.

Scorers:

Ardscoil Ris: Tries: Jack Ward Murphy; Pens: Cian Casey

Presentation Brothers College: Tries: Liam Ormond, Alex Kendellen, Peter Hyland; Cons: Alex Walsh (3).

Teams:

Ardscoil Ris: Loughlin O’Keefe; Eoghan Collins, Paddy Hassett, John Moloney, David Smith; Cian Casey, Ian Leonard; Feidhlim Barry, James White, Alex Long, James Hourigan, Cian O’Reilly, Darragh Dineen, Ben McEnery, Jack Ward Murphy



Replacements: Stephen Mitchell, Josh Moore, Adam Kennedy, David O’Loughlin, Oran O’Reilly, Eoghan Ryan, Rory Desmond, Alex Keyes, Darragh Shane.

Presentation Brothers College: Daniel Squires; Daniel Hurley, James Keohane, Peter Hyland, Sean McLoughlin; Adam O’Brien, Alex Walsh; Ciaran O’Connor, Ben Comiskey, Darragh McSweeney, David O’Halloran, Jacob O’Brien, Mark Deane, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.



Replacements: Keelan Cronin, James McCarthy, Luke O’Connor, Bevan Forde, Conall Harrington, Jeff Holden, David McCarthy.