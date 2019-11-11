SLIDESHOW: Limerick Minor hurlers collect Munster Championship medals

LIMERICK'S 2019 Munster minor hurling champions have been feted at a medal ceremony in the Woodlands House Hotel.

Last June, the Limerick U17s secured an eighth Munster MHC title for Limerick and a first since 2014 when they defeated Clare in the provincial final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Last Thursday night, the panel of players received their winners medals from Munster GAA CEO Kieran Leddy.

Presentations were also made the 12-man management team.

Across the 33-strong panel, 21 different clubs were represented.

Limerick were captained by Adare's Michael Keane with Cathal O'Neill of Crecora-Manister the vice-captain.