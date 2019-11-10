SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer weekend round up

MFA Cup

Regional Utd 4 Southend 1

Regional Utd A team join their B team in the open stages of the Munster Junior Cup following a 4-1 win over Southend on Sunday afternoon in Dooradoyle.

It was the second time in a couple of week the sides met with Regional eking out a 2-0 win the FAI last time out.

On Sunday the Premier outfit found the Division 1A side equally difficult to shake off before securing the win.

Dean Hogan gave Southend the lead from a set piece and they held the lead until the break.

Ten minutes after the restart Kieran O’Connell marked his return to action with the equaliser from a corner kick.

Paul Sheahan played Sean Madigan through to give Regional the lead.

Southend continued to battle but a solo run by Shane Dillon ended with a crucial third goal and to top it off Dillon was in the right place again to put a finish on Paudie Hartigan;s cross.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Andy Quaide; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Kieran O'Connell; Donal O'Connell; Edward O'Dwyer; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon; Sean Madigan. Subs: Ewan O'Brien; Willie Griffin; Paudie Hartigan; Martin Madden

Southend: Jordan Hickey, James Walsh, Dylan O Byrne, John Nnamdi, Mohammed Ahmed Mursal, David Brosnan, James Lyons, Shane McGrath, Calvin Moloney, Dean Hogan, Barry Gibbons, Subs : Kevin O’Shaughnessy , Eoin O Sullivan , Tyrone Price , Ross Brosnan

Cappamore 1 Summerville Rvs 0

Cappamore qualified for the open stages of the Munster Junior Cup with a hard earned win over Summerville on Sunday.

In a close opening 45 minutes both teams had chances but keepersKevin O’Connor and Alan Aherne were on top.

Just before the break Summerville’s Steven Kiely was denied by Shane Ryan’s last gasp challenge at the expense of a corner kick.

The second half saw the Premier A side take the initiative and they broke the deadlock when Andy Murphy crossed to Colin Ryan at the back post to slot home with his right foot.

Summerville piled on the pressure for the last ten minutes but were unable to break down a solid Cappamore defence.

Cappamore; Kevin O Connor, Kieran Hanley, Shane Ryan, Johnny Barrett, Rob McLoughlin, Andy Murphy, Josh Quinn, Michael Buckley, Paddy Byrnes, Colin Ryan, Eric Conroy Subs Aaron Daly

Summerville; Alan Aherne, David Bradley, Greg Barrett, Stephen Gibbons, Tony O'Mahony, John Slattery, Ian Dore, Stan Jolondcovschi, Peter O'Rourke, Steven Kiely, Marcus Kiely, Subs, Shane Kiely, David McMahon, Kieron Ryan, Luke Brosnahan, Brendan Woodage

Premier League

Geraldines 2 Ballynanty Rovers 3

A large crowd turned out at Garryowen Green on Sunday to see this vital Premier League tie and they were treated to an entertaining affair.

Ballynanty Rvs once again showed a dogged stubbornness that saw them come from behind twice before grabbing a late winner.

Top scorer Conor Ellis again proved his worth with two goals including the winner for the visitors.

A win for either side would see them over take Pike Rvs, who led the way going into the game, so their was [plenty on offer for the winners.

Geraldines had the perfect start and took the lead after seven minutes.

Kevin Barry had a shot saved by Stephen McNamara in the Balla goal and Danny O’Neill’s follow up was also blocked before Christy O’Neill made it third time lucky tucking away the rebound.

Balla got back on level terms on the half hour mark when Mike Guerin’s corner kick was headed home by Kevin Nolan.

It looked ;like the sides were heading in all square at the break but when Kevin Barry was fouled on the edge of the area, Shane Byrne stepped up a scored from the resultant free kick.

Balla began the second half on the front foot as they chased an equaliser but all too often found Bobby Tier and Barry Hartnett too big a hurdle to get by.

At the other end but for a last gasp block by Ken Meehan on Kevin Barry, Dines could have been out of sight but the pressure told 15 minutes from time.

A clever through ball by Kevin Nolan put Ellis through and Shane Byrne in attempting to intercept fouled.

John Ryan, persuaded out of retirement by the Dines, faced Ellis for the spot kick but was unable to keep out the top scorer in the League.

To their credit, both sides went for the winner but it was the visitors who got the crucial score.

Mike Guerin dropped a ball into the Dines area and Barry Hartnett’s headed clearance, under pressure from Nolan, fell kindly to Ellis who pounced with his first touch to score the winner.

The result leaves Balla a point behind Fairview at the head of the table.

Geraldines: John Ryan; Danny O'Neill; Shane Cox; Bobby Tier; Barry Harnett; Clifton Carey; Paul Fitzgerald; Christy O'Neill; Cian Collins; Kevin Barry; Shane Byrne. Subs: Dean McNamara; George Daffy; Ian O'Donoghue

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Ronan Ryan; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Barry Quinn; Derek Daly; Jason Hughes; Adrian Power; Kevin Nolan; Conor Ellis. Subs: Ger Higgins; Thomas Lyons

Fairview Rgs 8 Kilmallock 1

Fairview Rgs are the new leaders in the Premier League following a very comfortable win over Kilmallock at the Fairgreen on Sunday.

Ross Mann proved the hero of the hour with a four goal haul for the home side.

Fairview took the lead within minutes of the start when Mark Slattery’s good ball over the top set Ross Mann through and he kept his composure to fire home.

James Fitzgerald cut in off ho wing to fire in the second and just before the break Mann scored his second to send the home side in three to the good at the break.

After the break, Mann scored another brace while Eddie Byrnes, John Mullane and Jeffery Judge were also on target for the winners.

Killian Lyons headed a consolation for the County side.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; Paul Danaher; Mark Slattery; Adam Frahill; John Mullane; Eddie Byrnes; Ross Mann; Jeffery Judge; James Fitzgerald. Subs: Conor McCormack; Thomas Byrnes; Scott Kirwin

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; Kieran Stubbins; Ben Quirke; John Heffernan; Dave Todd; Jack Barry; Barry Sheedy; Jason Heffernan; Killian Hayes; Tommy Heffernan; Paul Moloney.

Janesboro 2 Prospect Priory 2

Prospect went ahead through Trevor Hogan but it was all square at the break after Conor Lynch was fouled in the area and Aaron Grant converted the spot kick.

Midway through the second half Prospect regained the advanatge when Dean Glasheen's diving header found the net.

The visitors had chances to seal it but failure to convert cost them as 'Boro levelled ten minutes from time courtesy of Ger Barry.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland, Samuel Ogiandare, Aidan Hurley, Lee O'Mara, Jason Cross, Shane Stack, John Boyle, Aaron Fitzgerald, Ger Barry, Evan Lynch, Jason Doyle, Subs, Frank Herr, Jack Cross

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Glen Kelly; Cyril Maher; Dean Glasheen; Ian Maher; Adrian Healy; Chris Hogan; Trevor Hogan; Derek Hanlon; Eddie Brazier; Philip Naughton. Subs: Ian Clancy; Kuba Domanski; James Cleary; Anthony McCormack; Jason Hanlon

Roundup

The race for promotion from the Premier A League is proving an exciting affair and leaders Moyross were held to a scoreless draw by Carew Park on Sunday.

Despite dropping a couple of points, Moyross still hold a seven point lead over the chasing pack.

Charleville moved into second spot with a win over Corbally Utd in a high scoring game. AJ Moloney (3), Luke Doyle, Sean McCormack and Mark Kavanagh scored for the winners. Brian Muldoon, Alan O'Doherty and Dermot Hughes replied for Corbally.

Ernest Macig and incoln Lohan scored for Athlunkard Villa at home to Newport but the visitors won out thanks to scores from Matt Connolly, Sean Ryan, David Ryan, Jake Dillon and Brian O'Sullivan.

Hill Celtic awakened their hopes with a 2-0 win at home to Holycross. Alex Purcell scored both for the winners.

Hyde Rgs are the new leaders in Division 1A following a 5-3 win at Ballylanders.

Kieran O’Callaghan scored twice along with Jimmy Barry Murphy for the home side but goals from Steven Fitzmaurice (2), Kevin Slattery, Kevin Howard and James Davern gave Hyde the spoils.

In the other game in 1A David Hannon’s goal gave Kilfrush the points at home to Knockainey.

Glenview beat Athlunkard Villa B to join them in second place in Division 1B, a point short of leaders Regional B.

A hat trick from San Keane and one from Mick Bateman saw Glenview to a 4-2 win.

Noel McCarthy scored the only goal to give Cals the points at Charleville and Pallasgreen also posted a 1-0 win over Newport. Keith Ryan scored the goal.

The top game in Div 2A ended all square with Caherconlish fighting back from two down to earn a share of the spoils with Kilmallock.

David Corbett and Hughie McGuire scored for leaders Caherconlish.

Gavin Healy scored twice for Corbally Utd B but they fell to Wembley Rvs and goals from Dean Egan (2) and Diarmuid O'Callaghan.

Sean Cana, Garrett Higgins, Dan Harris, Keith Somers and Adam O'Neill scored fpor Hyde in a 5-5 draw with Castle Utd and Meanus beat Murroe B 4-1. A hat trick from Chris Crotty and a goal from Gary O'Connell made up the winners tally while Gillan Piveteau replied for Murroe.

Division 2B leaders Aisling Annacotty D beat Parkville B 2-1. Barry Madden and Gearoid Hegarty with a last minute winner did the damage.

Coonagh Utd B scored five through Aidan Ryan, Sean Kelly and a Billy Connors hat trick but Lisnagry pipped them with six courtesy of Danny Byrnes (2), Lee Park, Liam King, Kieran O'Malley and Eric Sheehan.

Second placed Northside hit Abbey Rvs for six. Jeffery O’Donnell claimed a hat trick with Tim Hogan, Michael O'Donnell and Mark Reddan making up the tally.

Nenagh B moved second in Division 3A with a big win over Caledonians B. Niall Cashin, Con O'Reilly, Shane O'Gorman, Arthur Mitchell and a hat trick from Diarmuid Fitzpatrick did the damage while Evan Madigan netted for Cals.

Lisnagry B and Dromore Celtic played out a 3-3 draw. Tristan O'Sullivan (2) and Eric Sheehan scored for Lisnagry. Joe O'Callaghan and a Nathan Kubicki double was Celtic’s relpy.

One game in the FAI Youth Cup saw Murroe beat Corbally 4-2. Jay Ryan scored twice for the winners. Jack O’Carroll and Sean O’Brien also netted.

Scoreboard

Tuesday Nov 5th

Oscar Traynor Trophy

Limerick Desmond League 4 Limerick DL 0

Thursday Nov 7th

Tuohy Cup

Prospect Priory (off) Nenagh

Saturday Nov 9th

Premier League

Aisling Annacotty (off) Pike Rvs

Premier A League

Charleville 6 Corbally Utd 3