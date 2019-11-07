SLIDESHOW: Limerick hurlers celebrate after Munster win Wheelchair All-Ireland title

LIMERICK players were to the fore when Munster defeated Leinster in the M Donnelly GAA Wheelchair Hurling All-Ireland Final.

The finals took place at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, Dublin.

In Game 1, Munster took on Connacht. With a steely determination, the Munster team got to work

and with a virtual ease came out victorious 3-2 to 0-0.

In Game 2, Munster took on Ulster and for anyone who attended the Munster leg of the Provincial League in Newport last month, this was going to be one of the games of the championship. Munster kept it all very cool and were clinical in their execution of a well won victory, (Munster 4-2, Ulster 0-0).

As both Munster and Leinster had won all their games, both teams qualified for the final

Munster, managed and coached by Dave Fitzgerald (Rathbane, Limerick) and John Carey (Ennis, Clare), were victorious 2-3 to 2-0.

PANEL: Steven Casey (Bruff, Limerick), Caroline O’Halloran (Ruan, Clare), Gary O’Halloran (Clarina, Limerick), Sultan Kakar (Ballinacurra, Limerick), James McCarthy (Clareview, Limerick), Kieran Bennis (Patrickswell, Limerick), Edel Morrissey

(Cooraclare, Clare), Maurice Noonan (Ballingarry, Limerick), Cian Horgan (Lisowel, Kerry), Ellie Sheehy (Templeglantine, Limerick), Darren Dineen (Ardagh, Limerick), Shane Delaney (Nenagh, Tipperary).