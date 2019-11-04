SLIDESHOW: FAI 'Fitness through Football' scheme a big success
The FAI's Development officer for Limerick, Jason O'Connor, held another successful 'Fitness Through Football Programme' event in the astroturf pitch, Weston recently. Once more O'Connor had the people from the area take part in an initiative to help work on their well being both on and off the field from their fitness from playing football. As you can see from the pictures by Dave Gaynor, a good time was had by all.
