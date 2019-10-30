SLIDESHOW: Crescent College defeat Ardscoil Ris in Limerick City Schools Cup final

CRESCENT College Comprehensive were crowned Limerick City Schools Senior Cup rugby champions this Bank Holiday Monday.

Crescent scored a 17-7 final win over Ardscoil Ris in Thomond Park in the decider with two tries.

Both sides return to Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Cup action on Wednesday November 6 with Ardscoil Ris travelling to west Cork to play Bandon Grammer School and Crescent College Comprehensive hosting Rockwell College in Dooradoyle.